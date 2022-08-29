U.S. markets closed

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market to Attract Value of US$ 9.5 Billion by 2031, States TMR Study

·6 min read

  • The global wide band gap semiconductors market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031

  • Surge in the use of wide band gap semiconductor materials in industrial and commercial applications is driving the market growth

  • Rise in adoption of electric vehicles is driving the growth avenues in the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wide band gap semiconductors market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period 2022-2031, according to assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the market for wide band gap semiconductors is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

With surge in the understanding about environmental concerns, people from around the world are increasing the adoption of electric vehicles. This factor is leading to revenue-generation avenues in the global wide band gap semiconductors market, note researchers of a TMR study. This aside, the government authorities of several developed and developing nations around the world are taking initiatives in order to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. This factor, in turn, is bolstering the wide band gap semiconductors market.

The wide band gap semiconductors market in Asia Pacific is projected to attract sizable avenues for growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market growth is ascribed to several important factors including increase in the use of energy-efficient semiconductor devices in varied end-use industries such as IT & telecoms, consumer electronics, and automotive industry. Moreover, rise in the use of mobile internet services, energy and utility devices, and smartphones in the region and the presence of favorable government policies in the region are fueling the expansion of the Asia Pacific wide band gap semiconductors market, state analysts at TMR.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73316

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market: Key Findings

  • Wide band gap semiconductors are gaining traction owing to their increased use in PV inverters, power supply systems, chargers and adapters, motor drives, SMPS, EV chargers, and numerous other industrial applications. Hence, a rise in the product use across varied end-use industries is anticipated to fuel the market expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in wide band gap semiconductor applications across large, high-efficiency data centers is leading to profitable prospects in the market, note analysts at TMR.

  • Due to rise in the awareness about wide band gap semiconductor advantages, which include their compact size and reliability, there has been increase in their use in the manufacturing of power electronics components, notes a TMR study on the global wide band gap semiconductors market. This aside, some of the important advantages of wide band gap semiconductors include their ability to offer high level of efficiency and work at higher voltages, temperatures, and switching frequencies than Si semiconductors. These advantages are boosting the product demand across different end-use industries. This factor, in turn, is expected to result into the growth of the global wide band gap semiconductors market share during the forecast period, as per the study by TMR.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=73316

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the utilization of wide band gap semiconductor materials across commercial as well as industrial applications is expected to help in expansion of the wide band gap semiconductors market size

  • Surge in the demand for electric vehicles across many developed and developing nations around the world is propelling the wide band gap semiconductors market

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Cree Inc.

  • Avago Technologies (Braodcom)

  • Navitas Semiconductor

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • On Semiconductor

  • Nexperia

  • ROHM Semiconductor

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

  • STMicroelectronics N.V.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=73316

Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market Segmentation

  • Material

  • Application

  • End-use Industry

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market - GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is projected to grow from US$ 30.69 Mn in 2021 and surpass US$ 142.05 Mn by 2031.

High Reliability Semiconductor Market - High Reliability Semiconductor Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 10 Bn by 2031 and is slated to clock a modest CAGR of ~5% during the projected period.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market - Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market revenue is anticipated to reach USD 7.28 bn by the end of 2027, after expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2027.

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market - GaN semiconductor devices market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027 and it's expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of ~14.5% during the forecast period.

High-reliability Semiconductors for Aerospace & Defense Market - High-Reliability Semiconductors For Aerospace & Defense Market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 8.6 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market - Semiconductor Assembly And Test Services Market is predicted to register a notable ~6% CAGR over the 2019-2027 forecast period.

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market -  Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 10.9 % CAGR over the 2017-2026 forecast period.

Power Semiconductor Market - Power Semiconductor Market will clock 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this rate, the market will become worth US$54,881.2 mn by the end of 2025.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com  
Blog: https://tmrblog.com  
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wide-band-gap-semiconductors-market-to-attract-value-of-us-9-5-billion-by-2031--states-tmr-study-301613102.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

