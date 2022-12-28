Widening Application in Automotive Industry Strengthens Bio Plasticizers Market | Fairfield Market Research Spots Ample Opportunity in Asia Pacific

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

London, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide fuel efficiency drive, and the consequent effort toward slashing the carbon emission levels continue to stimulate multiple transformations across the global automotive industry. With industry’s growing interest in the lightweight and functional attributes, bio plasticizers have been gaining ground over the recent past. Fairfield Market Research in a new upcoming study would provide a detailed growth analysis and accurate forecast of the global bio plasticizers market for the next few years. According to the primary report findings, bio plasticizers market will remain buoyant on the back of excellent functional attributes such as greater dimensional stability, desired electrical properties, higher surface gloss, superior shock and thermal resistance, and the appropriate flexibility-stiffness ratio. The demand from automotive industry thus remains afloat, in turn elevating the scope of growth for bio plasticizers market. With lightweight materials gaining stronger ground amidst the e-mobility drive, the report anticipates a promising growth outlook for the bio plasticizers market.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO)-based bio plasticizers have recently been in demand as a preferred stabilizer, and additive for plasticizers. Addition of ESBO through the process of epoxidation boosts the reactivity of the plasticizer, in turn improving the performance of plasticizers. Soybean also presents end users an economic cheaper alternative over other popular conventional, and bio-based oils. ESBO-based bio plasticizers thus continue to surge ahead as the leading category in global bio plasticizers market. The key end user category includes industrial, and manufacturing sectors that seek cost-efficient production.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Bio plasticizers are likely to experience a demand surge across the building and construction industry, especially in developing Asian economies. Unprecedented expansion of the construction industry, especially the residential sector, will bring to the table a phenomenal advantage for the bio plasticizers market of Asia Pacific. Rapid infrastructural developments afoot in Asia Pacific are expected to provide a major impetus to the demand for bio plasticizers in the region. Increasing preference for bio plasticizers as a desirable material for manufacturing of wires and cables, flooring and walls, as well as sheet coverings will bolster the growth prospects of bio plasticizers market here. In addition, another end user segment that has been creating a strong breeding ground for bio plasticizers market is the packaging industry. The thriving trend of green packaging is anticipated to boost uptake of bio plasticizers against conventional synthetic plasticizers in the region. China, and India stand among the world’s largest packaging markets and will thus create ample business opportunity for bio plasticizers market participants.

Key Companies in Global Bio Plasticizers Market

DUPONT, Evonik Industries, DOW Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals, Bioamber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Polyone Corporation, and Vertellus Holdings LLC constitute some of the prominent players leading the competition landscape of global bio plasticizers market. The report would subject a few of the key companies to detailed strategic analysis and profiling to help potential participants in bio plasticizers market space.

The Global Bio Plasticizers Market is Segmented as Below:

By Application

Flooring and Walls

Film and Sheet Coverings

Wires and Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Type

Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO)

Succinic Acid

Citrates

Glycerol Esters

Castor Oil

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

