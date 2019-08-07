Widening Trade Rift Means Rally in Emerging Markets Is All But Over

(Bloomberg) -- China may have handed traders a reprieve by slowing the yuan’s drop but its widening rift with the U.S. means the rally in emerging Asian markets is all but over.

The trade war is set to become more hostile after Washington labeled Beijing a currency manipulator, days after vowing to slap more tariffs on Chinese goods. The ensuing plunge in the yuan fueled fears that China may wield its exchange rate as a weapon, and prompt other policy makers to cheapen their currencies as well.

“The ‘currency manipulator’ tag may be construed as a precursor to more aggressive trade action against China,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and research at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Traders may be inclined to adopt a ‘better safe than sorry’ mentality, preferring to stay out of the higher beta EM Asia FX currencies.”

The fresh round of trade tensions has all but extinguished the euphoria which briefly lifted emerging Asian assets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish testimony in July. Emerging-market currencies and bonds have lost about 2% since the U.S. said on Aug. 1 it plans to slap more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The pace of decline in Asian currencies has slowed although most markets remain on the back foot. South Korea’s won hovered near a three-year low Wednesday and Indonesia’s rupiah, the Philippine peso and Malaysia’s ringgit also dropped.

“The two sides are increasingly engaged in an entrenched tit-for-tat escalation phase that is hurting Asian currencies and the wider risk asset universe,” said Jason Daw, head of emerging market strategy at Societe Generale SA in Singapore. “There will be an inflection point for investors to dip their toes in and position for a tactical rally or to monetize carry in high yielders, but not now.”

Steadying Yuan

Beijing retaliated to the threat of more U.S. tariffs by halting the purchases of American farming products and allowing the yuan to slide past the 7 per dollar mark. The U.S. formally labeled China a currency manipulator on Monday.

The yuan recovered some ground after the central bank set its fixing stronger than traders expected on Tuesday. The People’s Bank of China denied it’s manipulating the yuan and fixed the currency’s reference rate closer to 7 on Wednesday.

Senior central bank officials were said to have reassured foreign firms that the currency won’t continue to weaken significantly.

“Continue to expect Trump to throw curve-balls that keep financial markets off kilter, are a drag on global growth and which require an active, agile portfolio management approach,” said Patrick Wacker, a fund manager at UOB Asset Management Ltd. in Singapore.

The worsening trade dispute is set to weigh on global demand and Asian central banks may be wary of easing policy to bolster growth for fear of fueling further volatility.

Bank Indonesia, which has indicated it’ll lower rates again, may hold off for now. Bond yields have climbed in seven of the past nine sessions, prompting the policy makers to intervene.

Trade Hedge

JPMorgan Asset Management has a different take on the sell-off engulfing risk assets. While trade tensions are likely to boost the dollar for now, emerging markets will eventually rebound as investors resume their hunt for yield, according to Tai Hui, its chief market strategist for Asia Pacific.

“Once we start to get a bit of stabilization -- hopefully sooner rather than later -- the yield differential, the carry idea will come back in to support some of the high-yielding EM currencies,” he said.

But for now, Salter Brothers Asset Management Pty is sticking with U.S. and unlisted investments on expectations that risk assets will fall further.

“Things are likely going to get worse by the end of the year for emerging markets,” said George Boubouras, director at Salter Brothers in Melbourne.

