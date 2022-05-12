U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

WidePoint to Attend Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 22

·2 min read
  • WYY

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that Soft-ex and IT Authorities, subsidiaries of WidePoint, will be attending Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 22 in Miami on May 17-19, 2022.

Soft-ex has been selected by Ingram Micro as a value add partner for its Microsoft Teams propositions and will be showcasing the company's Voice Analytics & Digital Billing solution.

Soft-ex CEO Ian Sparling stated: "We are delighted to be named an Ingram Micro partner and also recently a Microsoft Gold partner. Our SaaS solution has been identified as satisfying a growing requirement to optimize the Teams Voice experience. With 2022 being defined as the ‘year of the phone' for Microsoft, we and Ingram Micro are well positioned to take advantage of the uptake in Teams Voice and meet the need for more centralized visibility and advanced self-serve analytics. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the Ingram sales & channel community at Cloud Summit 22 and are excited to collaborate closely with them to offer compelling solutions and enhanced digital experiences for our joint clients."

IT Authorities has been an Ingram Micro partner for 15 years and is a Microsoft Gold partner. Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities noted: "We are excited to develop opportunities with Soft-ex and Ingram Micro that maximize our unique offerings. Due to our successful partnership with Ingram Micro, we are able to provide comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions that evolve with our clients' business requirements."

WidePoint's CEO Jin Kang added: "The strategic alignment of Soft-ex and IT Authorities is just one example of how our company's subsidiaries, under the WidePoint umbrella, are working together to forge new business opportunities. Ingram Micro and Microsoft are both partnerships that will expand the impact of WidePoint's solutions."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701035/WidePoint-to-Attend-Ingram-Micro-Cloud-Summit-22

