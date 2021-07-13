U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.94
    -9.69 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,923.18
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.53
    -31.71 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.63
    -37.20 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.31
    +1.21 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0083 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    +0.0520 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5740
    +0.2260 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,370.24
    -569.72 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.26
    -25.46 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Widespread AV adoption starts with driver assistance systems consumers can trust

Tarik Bolat
·5 min read

In the past year, many of the conversations around autonomous vehicles (AVs) have been dominated by the same question: When will self-driving cars be the norm on public roads?

While industry leaders talked a big game on AVs monopolizing our roads back in 2016, today some experts have put widespread Level 4 adoption over a decade away. However, even that timeline only works if automakers overcome significant barriers — both technical and behavioral. The challenge of bringing AVs to consumers will be tougher than anticipated, with a central part of the effort being focused on earning the public’s trust.

Consumer confidence and mass adoption of AVs go hand in hand. To meet the projected timelines and start building this critical trust today, automakers should accelerate the adoption of autonomous capabilities into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The challenges facing current ADAS technologies

The truth is that consumers do not yet trust the ADAS capabilities in their vehicles. A 2021 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey found that 80% of drivers wanted current vehicle safety systems, like automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance, to work better, noting the lack of confidence consumers feel around current offerings.

While consumers seem to be aware that AV technologies are advancing quickly, this lack of trust from users will be a major barrier to full adoption and can pose a threat to the industry — no matter how far along the technology develops.

Despite significant recent advancements in the industry, including announcements from Cruise gaining permission to give rides in driverless test vehicles to passengers in California, AAA studies indicate that still only one in 10 drivers would be comfortable riding in a self-driving car. While consumers seem to be aware that AV technologies are advancing quickly, this lack of trust from users will be a major barrier to full adoption and can pose a threat to the industry — no matter how far along the technology develops.

To aid in building the public’s confidence, the industry must focus today on more advanced and reliable ADAS to meet consumer demands. However, current offerings face major challenges that must be resolved before the majority of consumers will get on board:

  1. Lack of reliability in common adverse conditions: Technologies including lidar and camera are limited to what they can “see” around them. These systems can be easily obstructed by snow, dirt and debris covering the vehicle’s sensors. Additionally, without clear, crisp lane markings — in the event of snow, heavy rainfall or off-road conditions — or strong GPS signals, the typical sensors tracking vehicle location will not function properly.

  2. Poor detection: There have been several cases where ADAS technologies have been unable to detect degraded lane markings, pedestrians, other vehicles or common on-road objects, resulting in injury and even death for drivers and pedestrians.

  3. Low understanding by the general public: While some ADAS features are designed to operate independently, there is still a consistent lack of public knowledge when it comes to understanding how to best utilize the systems’ abilities to maximize safety. This lack of awareness poses an unnecessary threat to drivers who inadvertently misuse the technology as well as to those with whom they share the roads.

Addressing these challenges and creating better automated driving experiences for consumers is a critical step to mass adoption of future AV technology. The most immediate opportunity to move the needle with consumer acceptance in this area is to target improving reliability and user experience — especially with dynamic vehicle safety systems. To do so, automated and autonomous vehicles need improved sensors and software that enhance today’s systems and, as a result, boost consumer confidence in the safety of automated capabilities.

A fresh perspective on vehicle positioning

In the last decade, the industry has made various advancements in positioning systems, which locate a vehicle to the centimeter on roadways and are critical additions to traditional hardware stacks. As a result, experts have been placing bets on technologies such as ground-penetrating radar and novel mapping techniques as the final missing piece to robust vehicle positioning due to their ability to operate in adverse driving conditions and navigate highly dynamic environments.

While it is clear there are different avenues AVs can take to increase their reliability on the road, automakers are still trying to determine which approach can unlock the change in performance required for broad adoption.

When taking a closer look at the differentiators that make these technologies stand out, a common thread is how they address three critical issues: the absence of roadside features such as on open highways, within parking lots or when a car is boxed in by trucks and vision is limited; the reliance of camera-based systems on clear, consistent lane markings; and quickly changing environments in which the scene on the surface looks different from one moment to the next and HD maps quickly become unusable. These common challenges have left consumers frustrated with inconsistent and unreliable ADAS features.

One way to overcome these critical gaps is to explore other avenues for reliable vehicle positioning such as ground-penetrating radar — which allows vehicles to determine their precise location in adverse weather or in rough terrain, amid poor GPS availability and other common barriers faced by automated systems today — to show improved autonomy is possible. By adding these novel approaches into vehicles, automakers can create more reliable and accurate ADAS features — safeguarding the automated driving experience.

Leaning on ADAS as a vehicle for consumer confidence and mass AV adoption

A recent study from Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) found that consumers familiar with ADAS technology were more likely to feel positive about autonomous cars and that 75% who currently own a vehicle with ADAS features say they are excited about future safety technology. This shows consumer engagement in today’s ADAS features can lead to more positive attitudes on tomorrow’s AV adoption.

As an industry, where do we go from here? Many are finding that there is a unique opportunity to resolve the future issues of autonomous vehicle operations by attacking them head-on in present-day ADAS systems -- where they will otherwise be a future problem that will block mass adoption.

We need to address these critical issues with ADAS technologies and create better driving experiences to earn the public's trust. By using higher-performing ADAS as a pathway to mass AV adoption, we can arrive at the destination safely.

The industry, along with consumers, can build a safe autonomous future.

Inside GM’s startup incubator strategy

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Things Tesla Shareholders Need to Know

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen a flurry of press coverage in recent months, much of which has been focused on its troubles in China. Here are two things investors need to know about Tesla. In early 2019, Tesla started construction of Gigafactory Shanghai, making it the first foreign automaker to operate a wholly owned plant in China -- the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market in terms of cars on the road.

  • Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

    Biden could be days away from making the biggest gamble on America in decades. It could be great news for these 3 companies

  • 10 Best Self Driving Car Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best self-driving car stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of the electric vehicle industry and its growth potential, you can go directly to the 5 Best Self Driving Car Stocks to Invest In. Only a decade ago, the idea of seeing […]

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Finds Support At Key Level Amid EV-Fueled Surge

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, recently made its commercial debut in the U.S., with European deliveries imminent. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Taiga Announces $50M in Government Support for Electric Vehicle and Battery Assembly Facility

    Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga") (TSX: TAIG), a leading manufacturer of electric off-road vehicles announced today the raise of a combined $50M in support of the Shawinigan Mass-Production Assembly Facility.

  • How long will my EV battery last? Here’s what to know

    The power source for an electric car is an expensive component to replace. Here's how long you can expect a battery to last, and how to extend its life, too.

  • Canada Limits Train Speeds as It Probes Village Blaze

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s transportation authority imposed new rules on its two largest railroad companies operating in wildfire-ravaged British Columbia as it investigates whether a train caused a blaze that destroyed a village two weeks ago.Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. will have to ensure they can respond within 60 minutes to any fire detected along rail lines in the most affected areas of B.C., according to a Sunday statement from Transport Canada.Train conduc

  • VW shows confidence in electric future with higher margin goal

    Volkswagen raised its long-term profitability target on Tuesday in a sign of the German automaker's growing confidence in managing the shift to electric and self-driving vehicles. Presenting its strategy until 2030, Europe's largest carmaker also said it expected half of its global vehicle sales to be battery-powered by that date - joining rivals in setting ambitious goals to move on from the era of combustion engines. At Volkswagen, which aims to overtake Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker by 2025, battery EVs accounted for just 3% of global sales last year.

  • EVs are catching on—registrations were up 95% in early 2021

    Even thought they're still a small part of the market, Americans registered new EVs at three times the rate of other types of new cars.

  • Electrify America to double number of EV chargers as wave of electric vehicles come to market

    Electrify America, the entity set up by Volkswagen as part of its settlement with U.S. regulators over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, said it will double the number of its electric vehicle fast charging stations in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025. The commitment, if successful, means 1,800 fast charging stations — or 10,000 individual chargers — will be installed and operational by that time. The vast majority (some 1,700 stations) will be installed in the United States with the remainder in Canada.

  • Harley-Davidson Finally Has a Winning Electric Motorcycle

    Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) is doing something for its LiveWire brand it should have done from the start: creating an entirely new brand identity. Harley-Davidson has tried having separate brands before, though never successfully. It had Aermacchi bikes in the 1960's and 1970's, branded RVs in the 1980's, and it purchased Buell Motorcycle in the late 1990s, though it was never a commercial success under its tutelage and was eventually shut down.

  • Boeing to reduce 787 production after identifying new jet issue

    Boeing will temporarily reduce production of the 787 Dreamliner plane after identifying a new issue with the jet during inspections, the company announced Tuesday.

  • Boat Sales May Be Cresting. This Stock Looks Ready to Power Through.

    The powerboat maker has the strong brands and nifty technologies to sustain growth even if boating cools off a bit. And its stock is hardly pricey.

  • Porter Airlines places order for up to 80 new jets, to fly out of Pearson for the first time

    Porter says it will operate the jets out of Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

  • Tesla Stock and Volkswagen Should Get Boosted by This Electric-Vehicle Subsidy Extension. Here’s How.

    Germany is set to extend a $10,650 subsidy for the purchase of battery-electric vehicles under $47,500 through 2025.

  • The New 4,000 HP Lamborghini 63 Is a Cruiser That Will Make Your Supercar Jealous

    Tecnomar's Lamborghini 63 has the Raging Bull's DNA, from the Aventador steering wheel to leather racing seats. And it's very, very fast.

  • Harley-Davidson reveals new 121-hp Sportster S

    As part of its lineup overhaul, Harley-Davidson officially pulled the sheet off its new 121-horsepower Sportster S model, topping off the performance bike range with double the output of its Iron 1200 model. Harley has been teasing the new Sportster S for a while now, touting its performance and hinting that it would render the bikes it replaces obsolete. Power comes from Harley-Davidson's new 1,250cc water-cooled V-twin, dubbed the Revolution Max 1250T.

  • United and Mesa to Buy Electric Planes for Short Trips

    The deal for 200 electric aircraft developed by Sweden’s Heart Aerospace is the latest bet on new technology to curb emissions.

  • Volkswagen's EV unit plans to double charging infrastructure by end of 2025

    The company said it expects to have over 1,800 fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers installed by the end of 2025. Charging infrastructure has attracted several sectors, including utilities, carmakers and big oil firms, all hoping to cash in on a rising demand for electricity in the wake of a global EV rollout. Tuesday's announcement also comes after Reuters reported last week that Volkswagen was looking to sell a stake in Electrify America to gain access to outside funds for building infrastructure for battery-powered cars.

  • Virgin Galactic: Richard Branson's long, winding path to space

    The BBC tracks the long, winding road to Sir Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.