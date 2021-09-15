U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Widespread Awareness of Turmeric's Antioxidant Properties Raises Profile of Global Curcumin Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

·4 min read

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curcumin is the primary ingredient in turmeric and is renowned for its anti-inflammatory characteristics. Turmeric has been a prominent part of Indian cuisine for generations due to its distinctive taste and bright yellow colour. In the 21st century, western consumers have realized the manifold benefits of turmeric and have begun incorporating it in cosmetics as well as various beverages. Curcumin is widely deployed in Ayurveda, particularly in skincare medicine and this is poised to benefit demand during the forecast period.

Fairfield Market Research Logo
Fairfield Market Research Logo

According to data from Fairfield Market Research, the global curcumin market is predicted to exceed a value of US$1,12.6 Mn by 2025 largely fuelled by the cosmetic, dietary supplement, and pharmaceutical segments.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Sample Copy of Global Curcumin Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/curcumin-market/request-sample

Nanoparticle Research Enables Curcumin to Treat Cancer and Other Neurological Ailments

The health benefits of curcumin have been a key driver of its use in various traditional medicines. Researchers are now attempting to use nanoparticles such as polymeric nanoparticles, nanogels, and dendrimers to deliver curcumin to treat cancer and different neurological disorders. Moreover, curcumin can be used in tissue engineering and pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in curcumin due to its non-toxic nature.

Synthetic Colourants Being Replaced by Organic Curcumin in Curcumin Market

There has been an undeniable shift towards plant-derived ingredients as consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint. It is not a question of it but when synthetic ingredients will be replaced by natural ones such as curcumin. As per a study from DuPont Nutrition & Health, more than half of American consumers are consuming more plant-based foods & beverages. The global number was considerably higher at 65%. Curcumin can play a vital role in preventing a variety of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders and can even help manage symptoms of arthritis, metabolic syndrome, hyperlipidaemia, and anxiety stoking demand in the curcumin market.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/curcumin-market/request-customization

Cultural Affinity and Suitable Climate Allow India to Retain Lead in Curcumin Market

India dominates the global curcumin market as it is both the largest producer and consumer. In 2015, India produced 77.6% of turmeric and is expected to retain this position as turmeric and ginger – rich sources of curcumin – are indispensable to Indian food. Turmeric is typically produced in smallholding across different Indian states. In addition to India, Europe is one of the largest consumers in the curcumin market due to a greater focus on vegan and organic foodstuffs. Furthermore, the growing concern of the side-effects of synthetic colouring has boosted the demand for natural colourants such as turmeric around the world.

Companies Launch Clean Label Products Frequently to Tap Demand in Curcumin Market

A few prominent companies profiled in this report on the curcumin market are Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Sabinsa Corporation, Synthite Industries Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, Akay Group, SV Agro Food, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Rosun Groups and Konark Herbals. Constant innovation and new product development are essential to remain competitive in the curcumin market.

In 2019, Lipofoods unveiled a microencapsulated curcumin under the trade name Crushshine. Lipofoods claims that Crushshine is all-natural, soluble, and vegan enabling it to be easily incorporated into nutricosmetics and beauty products.

In 2020, Robertet Group launched a clean-process curcumin with increased bioavailability under the brand name curcuRouge. curcuRouge claims to be water soluble with a minimum curcumin concentration of 40% enabling usage at low doses of up to 450 mg/day. Studies suggest that it is absorbed 93 times more than traditional curcumin. CurcuRouge can be of immense utility in food & beverage and nutraceutical products.

Browse Our Latest Trending Reports:

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA +1 (844) 3829746 (Toll-free)
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widespread-awareness-of-turmerics-antioxidant-properties-raises-profile-of-global-curcumin-market-says-fairfield-market-research-301377303.html

SOURCE Fairfield Market Research

