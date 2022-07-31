Widespread Use Of Collagen Hydrosylate In Nutritional Supplements Is Expected To Support The Growth Of The Market By 7.8% CAGR During Forecast Period.

FACT.MR

Surge In Launch Of Novel Products And Technological Advancements To Reach A Wider Audience Are Expected To Offer An Opportunity Of US $ 1.25 Billion During The Forecast Period.

South Korea, Seoul, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global collagen hydrosylate market is currently valued at US $ 1.09 Billion and expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% to reach $ 2.34 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Changing and evolving lifestyles, increased e-commerce platform penetration, surge in collagen demand for use in various wound healing therapies and aesthetic procedures is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Widespread use in nutritional supplements and surge in need for nutritious diets is expected drive the sales of the market. Besides this, climatic shifts and altered dietary patterns are contributing to various health issues for the people. Health-conscious consumers are predicted to have a good impact on the market.

Moreover, as per the Council for Responsible Nutrition, 68 percent of Americans use dietary supplements that include collagen hydrosylates. Also, consumption of collagen hydrosylate has increased throughout the region, especially in developed regions.

In addition to this, demand for hydrolyzed collagen in the personal care sector is rising and consumers are inclined towards various ingredients including collagen hydrosylate to achieve glowing skin. Moreover, collagen hydrosylate is also widely used in anti-ageing products due to its hydrating and skin-healing properties.

Besides this, collagen hydrosylate is easy to combine with food products. Its easy to use feature is providing suppliers with significant market opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

North America accounts for around 27.6% of the global market share. This is due to hectic lifestyle, poor eating habits, and surge in health problems due to these factors in the region. Focus of North American consumers on living healthy lives has enhanced in last few years.

Europe is likely to occupy 23.1% of the global market share in 2022. The popularity of collagen hydrosylate has increased across various regions such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, market share of top 3 countries is around 26.5% of the global collagen hydrosyate market.





Growth Drivers:

Collagen hydrosylate is rapidly used in cosmetics and personal care sector. Due to its various benefits, collagen hydrosylate is utilized in baby oil, skincare, haircare, and other personal care goods.

Shifting lifestyle preferences in Europe related to beverages and dietary supplements and popularity of collagen hydrosylate has increased in various regions

Escalating health issues and sales of collagen hydrosylate in North America due to poor eating habits has led to high growth in the market. Surge in number of health conscious consumers is predicted to support the growth of the market during forecast period.

Need for collagen hydrosylate is rising due to surge in production of health supplement tablets, syrups and capsules that include good quantity of collagen hydrosylate ingredients.

Restraints:

Consumption of collagen supplements can produce an allergic reaction in rare cases. These side affects can act as a barrier to the growth of the market during forecast period.





Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers in the market are focusing on wide-ranging applications of collagen hydrosylate in numerous sectors. Moreover, the market for collagen hydrosylate is witnessing an increase in manufacturers as a result of expanding consumer demand across attractive regions. For instance,

Bioioberica, S.A, a biotechnology company is focusing on new solutions for the market and making investments in research and development. For example, company is focusing on development of products that alleviate joint difficulties in patients. The business has introduced Articolageno, a dietary supplement that is designed to strengthen the muscles and improve joint mobility





Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Gelita AG

Rousselot

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd

Nippi Collagen

NeoCell Corporation

Giant Sports International Inc.

Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

Codeage

Amicogen, Inc.

BioCell Technology LLC

Weishardt

Antler Farms

Connoils LLC

Perfect Supplements





Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form : Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder Hydrolyzed Collagen Tablets

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Source : Bovine Hide Bones Pig Skin

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Packaging Type : Containers Bottles/Jars Pouches Others

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by End Use : Food Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Personal Care Pet Food

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Form (Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder & Hydrolyzed Collagen Tablets) By Source (Bovine, Hide Bones & Pig Skin) By Packaging Type, By End-Use and By Region – Global Market Insights 2032

