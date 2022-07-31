U.S. markets closed

Widespread Use Of Collagen Hydrosylate In Nutritional Supplements Is Expected To Support The Growth Of The Market By 7.8% CAGR During Forecast Period.

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Surge In Launch Of Novel Products And Technological Advancements To Reach A Wider Audience Are Expected To Offer An Opportunity Of US $ 1.25 Billion During The Forecast Period.

South Korea, Seoul, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global collagen hydrosylate market is currently valued at US $ 1.09 Billion and expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% to reach $ 2.34 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Changing and evolving lifestyles, increased e-commerce platform penetration, surge in collagen demand for use in various wound healing therapies and aesthetic procedures is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Widespread use in nutritional supplements and surge in need for nutritious diets is expected drive the sales of the market. Besides this, climatic shifts and altered dietary patterns are contributing to various health issues for the people. Health-conscious consumers are predicted to have a good impact on the market.

Moreover, as per the Council for Responsible Nutrition, 68 percent of Americans use dietary supplements that include collagen hydrosylates. Also, consumption of collagen hydrosylate has increased throughout the region, especially in developed regions.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1080

In addition to this, demand for hydrolyzed collagen in the personal care sector is rising and consumers are inclined towards various ingredients including collagen hydrosylate to achieve glowing skin. Moreover, collagen hydrosylate is also widely used in anti-ageing products due to its hydrating and skin-healing properties.

Besides this, collagen hydrosylate is easy to combine with food products. Its easy to use feature is providing suppliers with significant market opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

  • North America accounts for around 27.6% of the global market share. This is due to hectic lifestyle, poor eating habits, and surge in health problems due to these factors in the region. Focus of North American consumers on living healthy lives has enhanced in last few years.

  • Europe is likely to occupy 23.1% of the global market share in 2022. The popularity of collagen hydrosylate has increased across various regions such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

  • Moreover, market share of top 3 countries is around 26.5% of the global collagen hydrosyate market.

Growth Drivers:

  • Collagen hydrosylate is rapidly used in cosmetics and personal care sector. Due to its various benefits, collagen hydrosylate is utilized in baby oil, skincare, haircare, and other personal care goods.

  • Shifting lifestyle preferences in Europe related to beverages and dietary supplements and popularity of collagen hydrosylate has increased in various regions

  • Escalating health issues and sales of collagen hydrosylate in North America due to poor eating habits has led to high growth in the market. Surge in number of health conscious consumers is predicted to support the growth of the market during forecast period.

  • Need for collagen hydrosylate is rising due to surge in production of health supplement tablets, syrups and capsules that include good quantity of collagen hydrosylate ingredients.

Restraints:

  • Consumption of collagen supplements can produce an allergic reaction in rare cases. These side affects can act as a barrier to the growth of the market during forecast period.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1080

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers in the market are focusing on wide-ranging applications of collagen hydrosylate in numerous sectors. Moreover, the market for collagen hydrosylate is witnessing an increase in manufacturers as a result of expanding consumer demand across attractive regions. For instance,

  • Bioioberica, S.A, a biotechnology company is focusing on new solutions for the market and making investments in research and development. For example, company is focusing on development of products that alleviate joint difficulties in patients. The business has introduced Articolageno, a dietary supplement that is designed to strengthen the muscles and improve joint mobility

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Gelita AG

  • Rousselot

  • Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

  • Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd

  • Nippi Collagen

  • NeoCell Corporation

  • Giant Sports International Inc.

  • Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

  • Codeage

  • Amicogen, Inc.

  • BioCell Technology LLC

  • Weishardt

  • Antler Farms

  • Connoils LLC

  • Perfect Supplements

More Valuable Insights on Collagen Hydrosylate Market

  • Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form :

    • Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder

    • Hydrolyzed Collagen Tablets

  • Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Source :

    • Bovine Hide

    • Bones

    • Pig Skin

  • Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Packaging Type :

    • Containers

    • Bottles/Jars

    • Pouches

    • Others

  • Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by End Use :

    • Food

    • Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements

    • Cosmetics & Personal Care

    • Pet Food

  • Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1080

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Form (Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder & Hydrolyzed Collagen Tablets) By Source (Bovine, Hide Bones & Pig Skin) By Packaging Type, By End-Use and By Region – Global Market Insights 2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

High Heat Foam Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global high heat foam market stands at US$ 10.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 23.36 billion by the end of 2032. High heat foam sales across the world are predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Polymer Blends & Alloys Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global polymer blends & alloys market was valued at around US$ 4.15 billion at the end of 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 3.5%. Demand for polymer blends & alloys is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2032.

Metallized Films Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Global metallized film sales are currently valued at around US$ 2.44 billion. The metallized films market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.72 billion by the end of 2032.

Magnesium Chloride Market Outlook (2022-2032) -The global magnesium chloride market reached a market size of US$ 1.4 billion at the end of 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.74 billion by 2032.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Global consumption of polyethylene furanoate is predicted to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.3% through 2032. As such, the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 76.7 million by 2032, up from US$ 32.7 million at the end of 2021.

Hexane Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global hexane market is currently valued at US$ 2.21 billion and is slated to reach a revenue of US$ 3.05 billion by the end of 2032. Global demand for hexane is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Homosalate Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Expanding at a healthy 5.8% CAGR, the global homosalate market is expected to increase from a current market valuation of US$ 116.9 million to US$ 206 million by the end of 2032.

Melamine Formaldehyde Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global melamine formaldehyde market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 645.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1.21 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Worldwide consumption of sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. At the end of 2021, the global sludge treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 5.03 billion and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.02 billion by 2032-end.

Silicone Release Coatings Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The silicone release coatings market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 626.3 million at the end of 2021.

