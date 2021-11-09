Widespread Xfinity outages reported across the country: Here's what we know

Xfinity customers from California to New Jersey are experiencing extensive outages affecting their internet and cable.

According to Down Detector, there are over 52,000 reports of outages as of Tuesday morning.

KPIX 5 reported widespread outages across the San Francisco area Monday night. The outage led to the Marin County Sheriff to tweet for people to not call 911 to ask why their internet was out.

CBS Philly reported outages across the tri-state area, and the Chicago Sun Times also reported outages across the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Frustrated customers turned to social media to air out their grievances with the internet company and service.

i'll tell my future kids i lived thru the great bay area xfinity outage of 2021 pic.twitter.com/2cYYfkYR45 — elaine (@elaineinthebay) November 9, 2021

Just spent the last half an hour or so fretting over my modem and getting automatically disconnected from @Xfinity’s customer service line, only to go on Twitter and see that it’s a nationwide mess! #xfinityoutage pic.twitter.com/0BriyR6i4V — Áine Cain (@ainecain) November 9, 2021

California state Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted that Comcast was working to get customers back online, but they did not disclose a reason for the outage.

Comcast is starting to get customers back up and running from the Bay Area wide internet outage.



Full restoration could take some time across the region.



Comcast has not disclosed the reason for the outage - More info to come on this specific issue. — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) November 9, 2021

Representatives for Xfinity did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

