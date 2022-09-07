U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Widex Launches New Widex MOMENT Sheer Hearing Aid Solution to Help Wearers Overcome Hearing Loss and Enhance Their Overall Wellness

·5 min read

The Widex MOMENT Sheer hearing solution includes new AI-based sound personalization, stress management, and tinnitus relief solutions that aim to go beyond healthy hearing – to healthier living.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving the market one step closer to the perfection of natural sound, Widex USA Inc. today introduced Widex MOMENT Sheer – its new hearing technology solution that builds upon the proven benefits of Widex MOMENT to further enhance wearers' lifestyles and wellbeing.

The new solution strives to deliver the perfection of natural sound by adding advanced software and hardware technologies that support engagement and improved wellbeing, while elevating design standards for a user experience that instills pride and confidence in ownership.

"The impact of hearing loss is significant for all people, but it's expressly personal, with no two ears the same. However, the desire for natural sound is universal – and delivering it is key to meeting individual needs," said Dana Helmink, Senior Director of Audiology and Clinical Education at Widex.

Continued Helmink, "Since launching in 2020, Widex MOMENT hearing aids have made it easier and more comfortable for wearers to hear, process, place and discern sounds in even the most complex environments. Widex MOMENT Sheer now builds on those benefits to go beyond healthy hearing, to healthier living, with advanced technologies that not only overcome the challenges of hearing loss, but also the challenges of everyday life."

Advanced Technologies for Engagement and Wellbeing

Widex MOMENT Sheer features various new technologies that extend the benefits of natural sound to support overall wellbeing and enable greater engagement in life.

The new solution debuts an enhanced version of the company's AI-based customization tool, MySound, which combines the power of artificial intelligence with wearer-intent so users can always hear what they want in various environments.

Accessible through the Widex MOMENT app, MySound 2.0 can now deliver an even more personal and impactful hearing experience through a new customization parameter — compression. This functionality allows wearers to choose what sounds they want to emphasize depending on their environment, allowing for even greater customization.

MySound 2.0 is built on two different approaches to sound personalization: Made by You and Made for You. Made by You guides users to a better sound through a series of A/B comparisons, allowing them to tailor the experience to their exact listening needs. These A/B comparisons have been updated to include compression preferences as well, resulting in over 10X more comparisons than the original MySound. Made for You uses AI to gather sound preferences from Widex wearers worldwide and instantly distills them into optimized sound recommendations for the wearer.

Widex MOMENT Sheer also debuts Widex SoundRelax, an expanded library of fractal sounds, which bring the proven calming effect of soft tones and modulated nature sounds to wearers with and without tinnitus. SoundRelax leverages fractal mathematics to generate constantly changing, soothing tones and chimes that never repeat. The user-driven experience is fully customizable through the Widex MOMENT app and there are a wide variety of selectable soundscapes. Given the direct correlation between hearing loss and stress, SoundRelax gives users an all-in-one, seamless solution that helps them unwind and focus – while also alleviating tinnitus.

On the hardware side, Widex is introducing Widex Sound Assist, a five in one device designed to improve communication through partner and table microphone functionality, hands free phone calls, direct streaming from any Bluetooth® device and remote control of Widex MOMENT Sheer hearing aids. It's compact, discrete design means wearers can put the device in their pocket and use it when they need it.

Modern Design and User Experience

The enhancements also extend to product and packaging design. All Widex MOMENT Sheer hearing aids, packaging, and accessories boast an elevated design aesthetic that ensures user experiences align with the device's exceptional technological performance. The first form factor to feature this new design aesthetic is the Widex MOMENT sRIC. With a new metallic trim and redesigned charger and jewel case, everything is designed to entice wearers to try them out.

Widex is also bringing an unprecedented touch of tactility to the already award-winning design of TV Play — a device that streams sound from a TV directly to Widex hearing aids.

Proven Natural Sound

Widex MOMENT Sheer will also include Widex PureSound with ZeroDelay. First introduced through Widex MOMENT, Widex PureSound with ZeroDelay continues to deliver the fastest sound processing available, eliminating artificial sound while making it easier for wearers to discern speech and detect and place sounds around them. It preserves listeners' cues for spatial perception, resulting in a more natural, layered sound experience.

"Featuring more versatile AI personalization, new Widex SoundRelax tones for wearers with and without tinnitus, industry-best sound processing and an elegant new design, we carefully crafted every aspect of

Widex MOMENT Sheer to help give users a more vivid and meaningful connection to their hearing lives," Helmink said. "Built on the proven benefits of natural sound in overcoming hearing loss, Widex MOMENT Sheer takes our already market-leading technology from better hearing to better living."

For more information about the Widex MOMENT Sheer hearing aid solution, click here. For high-res images, click here.

About Widex

At Widex we believe in a world where there are no barriers to communication; a world where people interact freely, effortlessly and confidently. With sixty years' experience developing state-of-the-art technology, we provide hearing solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrated in daily life and enable people to hear naturally. As one of the world's leading hearing aid producers, our products are sold in more than one hundred countries, and we employ 4,000 people worldwide.

Media Contact:
Dan Griffin
Griffin360
344042@email4pr.com 
212.481.3456

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widex-launches-new-widex-moment-sheer-hearing-aid-solution-to-help-wearers-overcome-hearing-loss-and-enhance-their-overall-wellness-301619099.html

SOURCE Widex

