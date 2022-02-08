WIFE Boss Academy Empowers Women to Lead with Inspiring Hybrid Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / As a transformational coach, author, and business leader, Maxine Johnson is accustomed to helping others. In fact, she thrives on it. Whether she is running a masterclass, leading a workshop, or delivering a keynote address, Johnson enjoys connecting with professional women across the country who are searching to achieve more in their careers and their lives.

For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Johnson to reimagine these connection points. With event cancellations throughout 2020 and 2021, Johnson continued to work with clients in a completely virtual setting.

She was prepared to start in-person events in January 2022, but the omicron variant forced her to quickly pivot again. Faced with a possible cancellation, she searched for a solution that would allow her to maintain the personal touch of in-person events while allowing people to attend from home.

So, she created a hybrid event that combined the best of both worlds. For Johnson, it was essential to continue holding her events, whether they were in-person or online, because there were people relying on her to help them reach career goals in the new year.

"Some were business owners, others were shifting in their careers or trying to decide what to do in their careers," Johnson said. "But all of them have the same premise - it was all about, I have given everything this year, and now this is my time."

During the hybrid event, Johnson was able to share her message of encouragement and hope as well as critical next steps for professional women looking to make important changes. And above that, she was able to celebrate their willingness to sacrifice and take a chance on their dreams.

"That is the whole mantra of change in WIFE Boss Academy : Women Influenced, Focused and Empowered to Lead," Johnson said. "You can lead in every area of your life, whether it's in your career, in your community, or your home. The women I have been dealing with, their eyes are opening, it's like an awakening."

Story continues

One of the most important steps is helping women understand their own strengths and how to leverage them to achieve their biggest goals. For Johnson, that is one of her favorite aspects of coaching.

"What I find is that for women, we can always point out things and say - oh, you are great at this or that. But when it comes to self-reflection, it is a real challenge," Johnson said. "One of the biggest draws was to pull out their superpower, to pull that out and for them to say - yeah, I am good at that. And then to get to the point of acknowledging what they're great at and how to get to the next place, that is where I come in to coach."

Despite some of the technical challenges of trying to run an in-person and online event at the same time, Johnson was able to successfully connect with her audience. She kept the group intentionally small, with 10 women attending in person and five online, creating an intimacy that was essential to the event's success.

"Sometimes you have 50 people or more," Johnson said. "But with this amount of people, I was able to really engage everyone."

And more than anything, hosting a hybrid event gave Johnson the chance to confront obstacles head-on and find creative solutions - a lesson that can be applied in career and in life.

"One question that we often have is, how do you pivot especially in these times?" Johnson said. "You don't get upset, and you just make it happen. Because people are counting on you."

Maxine Johnson is a leadership and career coach as well as an author and public speaker. She is the founder of WIFE Boss Academy , dedicated to helping professional women maximize their skills and passions to lead in their career and life.

To learn more about Maxine Johnson's work, including information about upcoming speaking engagements and transformational master classes, visit www.maxinespeaks.com or www.wifebossacademy.com .

Company Name: WIFE Boss Academy

Contact Person: Maxine Johnson

Email: admin@wifebossacdemy.com

Website Link: http://www.wifebossacademy.com

SOURCE: Maxine Speaks





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687766/WIFE-Boss-Academy-Empowers-Women-to-Lead-with-Inspiring-Hybrid-Event



