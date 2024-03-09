Wightman hires McKercher as Regional Manager

Mar. 8—KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wightman, a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in architecture, civil engineering, and surveying for commercial, education, energy, and government sectors, has announced the hiring of Tom McKercher, a licensed architect with a career spanning 37 years.

McKercher has joined the architecture team at Wightman as Regional Manager of the firm's Kalamazoo office.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom McKercher to the Wightman team," stated Greg Monberg, Director of Architecture at Wightman in a news release. "Throughout his career, Tom has demonstrated a passion for architectural design, project management, and client satisfaction. His proven track record of success, coupled with his innovative approach to architecture, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the Kalamazoo region.

"In his new role, Tom will oversee Wightman's architectural projects in the Kalamazoo area, providing strategic leadership, client management, and design expertise. Tom is highly skilled in delivering projects to clients across our four core market areas. He will work closely with Wightman's multidisciplinary team to deliver high-quality architectural solutions that meet the needs of clients and communities," Monberg added.

From his first drafting class in high school, McKercher said he knew his future was in the field of architecture.

"It was the first class I took that I was truly engaged in," he shared. "The light bulb went on, and I found true passion. I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life and went to college specifically for that."

Following high school, McKercher spent his undergraduate years at The Ohio State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture, and later a Master of Architecture from the University of Michigan. McKercher is a licensed architect in the state of Michigan, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and a former member of the Southwest Michigan branch of AIA.

McKercher has served as a lecturer across the United States and highlights developing strong relationships with clients and mentoring younger staff as his proudest accomplishments.

"Beyond his architectural achievements, Tom's commitment to mentorship has been instrumental in shaping the next generation of architects," Monberg added. "His guidance and mentorship have empowered aspiring professionals to realize their full potential, instilling in them the values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence, and he will utilize those skills to deepen the Wightman architecture team in West Michigan."

McKercher resides in Kalamazoo with his wife, Michelle, and has two adult daughters, Grace and Kendall.

To learn more, visit gowightman.com.