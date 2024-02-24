Wightman opens Fort Wayne office

Feb. 23—FORT WAYNE — Wightman, a multi-disciplinary consulting firm specializing in architecture, civil engineering, and surveying for commercial, education, energy, and government sectors, has announced the opening of its new office in Fort Wayne.

This strategic expansion further solidifies the company's commitment to better serve clients in the Northern Indiana Region and brings Wightman's number of locations to 10 overall, a news release stated.

The new location comes after Wightman's acquisition of Gouloff-Jordan Surveying and Design, Inc., a respected firm in Fort Wayne known for its expertise in surveying. This collaboration combines Wightman's longstanding presence and multi-disciplinary services with Gouloff-Jordan's survey expertise, leveraging the strengths and capabilities of both organizations to deliver even greater value to the evolving needs of the Fort Wayne community and beyond.

"We are excited to join forces with Gouloff-Jordan, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and client satisfaction," said Lee Petcu, Wightman's Regional Director in Fort Wayne in the release. "This merger allows us to fortify our presence in Fort Wayne. Together, we look forward to bringing innovative solutions to our clients and contributing to the continued growth of the region."

Gouloff-Jordan Surveying and Design, Inc. was established in 1994 by Tim Gouloff and Todd Jordan and has offered comprehensive land surveying services throughout the Fort Wayne area for a diverse range of clients including commercial enterprises, golf courses, correctional institutions, sports facilities, and more.

After three decades of service, both Gouloff and Jordan felt the time was right to expand their services with a partner who understood their focus on their commitment to clients. Wightman expressed an interest in combining the talents of both firms, and Gouloff-Jordan joined the Wightman team in January 2024.

"We believe that by combining Gouloff-Jordan's longtime surveying presence in the area with Wightman's expansive service offerings, we can achieve even greater success in serving the Fort Wayne community," said Tim Gouloff, Survey Regional Manager of Wightman's Fort Wayne office. "This merger represents a strategic move to enhance our capabilities and provide clients with a broader spectrum of services while maintaining the personalized attention they have come to expect from our team."

Todd Jordan shared his input as well.

"The biggest excitement for me is to continue working with our existing clients and being able to offer them a greater range of services," he said. "Gouloff-Jordan has been an integral part of the region for 30 years and we're happy to continue that under the Wightman banner."

Located at 6415 Mutual Drive in Fort Wayne, the newest Wightman location is the firm's fourth office in Indiana and 10th overall in the Great Lakes Region.

Wightman's continued focus on delivering high-quality, collaborative, and client-centered solutions remains at the forefront of its mission, the release added. In addition to surveying, the firm offers a wide range of services including architecture, civil engineering, GIS, interior design, landscape architecture, planning, and reality capture.

For more information about Wightman and its services, visit gowightman.com.