Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

Wikileaf Technologies Inc.
·6 min read
SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: WIKI) announces that on October 14, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), Feather Company Ltd. (“Feather”) transferred ownership or control or direction over 60,869,560 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) to various third parties for $2,434,782 at a deemed price of $0.04 per share including but not limited to, MMCAP International Inc. SPC (“MMCAP”), who acquired ‎ownership of ‎19,000,000 common shares, each of Parkwood Master Fund Ltd (“Parkwood”) and Samara Master Fund Ltd (“Samara”) each of who acquired 10,750,000 Common Shares and Rocco Meliambro who acquired 7,434,434 Common Shares. A copy of the early warning reports for Feather, MMCAP, Parkwood, Samara and Mr. Meliambro will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR‎.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Feather owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of 60,869,560 Common Shares of the Company, ‎representing an ‎interest of approximately 42% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Company. As a result of the disposition Feather no longer controlled any Common Shares of the Company.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, MMCAP owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares of the Company, ‎representing an ‎interest of approximately 3.4% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Company and is entitled to acquire an additional 5,000,000 Common Shares through the exercise of 5,000,000 warrants which if exercised would represent an interest of approximately 6.6% on a partially diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition MMCAP will own and exercise control over an aggregate of 24,000,000 Common Shares representing approximately 16.4% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company and approximately 19.1% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Parkwood owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of 3,066,000 Common Shares of the Company, ‎representing an ‎interest of approximately 2.1% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Company and is entitled to acquire an additional 2,500,000 Common Shares through the exercise of 2,500,000 warrants which if exercised would represent an interest of approximately 3.7% on a partially diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition Parkwood will own and exercise control over an aggregate of 13,816,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company and approximately 10.9% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Samara owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of 3,066,000 Common Shares of the Company, ‎representing an ‎interest of approximately 2.1% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Company and is entitled to acquire an additional 2,500,000 Common Shares through the exercise of 2,500,000 warrants which if exercised would represent an interest of approximately 3.7% on a partially diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition Samara will own and exercise control over an aggregate of 13,816,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company and approximately 10.9% on a partially diluted basis.

For the purposes of the acquisitions by Parkwood and Samara may be considered as joint actors, and jointly as a result of the acquisition will own and exercise control over an aggregate of 27,632,000 Common Shares representing approximately 18.8% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company and approximately 21.5% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Rocco Meliambro owned and exercised control over an ‎aggregate of 8,815,780 Common Shares of the Company, ‎representing an ‎interest of approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding voting ‎securities of the Company and is entitled to acquire an additional 1,015,780 Common Shares through the exercise of 1,015,780 warrants which if exercised would represent an interest of approximately 6.7% on a partially diluted basis. As a result of the acquisition Meliambro will own and exercise control over an aggregate of 16,250,214 Common Shares representing approximately 11% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company and approximately 11.7% on a partially diluted basis.

The acquisition by each of MMCAP, Parkwood, Samara and Meliambro was completed for investment purposes, and each may acquire ‎additional securities either on the open market or through the financing or private acquisitions and may sell ‎the securities they each hold either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending ‎on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors, in each case in accordance with ‎applicable securities laws.‎

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.

Wikileaf recently divested all of its online platform assets. The business activities of the Company is expected to include the search and evaluation of new investment opportunities along with consideration of other strategic alternatives.

For more information please contact:

Contact Information

connor@cashboxventures.io
+1 (236) 547 7463

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of ‎the filing of early warning reports. ‎ There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


