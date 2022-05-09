U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.38
    -7.39 (-6.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    -29.40 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.60 (-2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2331
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3360
    -0.2240 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,061.86
    -3,242.43 (-9.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Wikisoft Corp. Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WSFT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that it has been made aware of certain promotional activity concerning WSFT common stock. On May 5, 2022, the Company first became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock, after receiving notification from OTC Markets that online promotional reports encouraging the purchase of WSFT shares may have had an impact on trading activity in the Company's securities. Until informed by OTC Markets, the Company was unaware of the promotional activity and remains unaware of the full nature and content of this activity, the extent of the dissemination or the parties involved. The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of the promotional activity identified by OTC Markets.

The campaigns identified describe that they have been compensated as much as fifteen thousand dollars via bank wire from ACN LLC to conduct a 3-day investor relations advertising and marketing campaign (05/04/2022 to 05/06/2022) for WSFT. The Company's officers, directors and 10% holders have not been involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment of the promotional materials. The campaign uses previous press releases made by the Company but the campaigns also use common characteristics of misleading and manipulative promotions like:

  • Suggesting a promise of a specific future performance of the stock or profit to investors

  • Urging the investor to take action immediately and not to miss out on a great opportunity

  • Touting performance or profit potential of an issuer's security with unsupported or exaggerated statements about the stock price or its anticipated trajectory.

Certain statements contained in the promotional materials as supplied to the Company by OTC Markets may be materially false and/or misleading. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its filings and disclosures made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its investigation into this matter, the Company has made inquiries of its executive officers, directors and controlling shareholders. The Company, its officers, directors and controlling shareholders, have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days. The Company states definitively that the Company, its officers, directors and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholders have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way with the creation or distribution of promotional materials of any kind.

Further, aside from a Purchase Agreement signed on May 10, 2021 that provides that the Company has the right, but not the obligation to cause White Lion Capital, LLC to purchase up to $20,000,000 of the Company's common stock, from time to time, during the commitment period at 85% of the lowest daily VWAP of the Company's common stock during the five (5) business days beginning on the date on which the Company delivers a put notice to White Lion, the Company has not issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

During the last twelve months the company has engaged with the following companies to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, or other related services including the promotion of the Company:

  • The Company entered into a consulting contract with Milestone Management LLC on 08/01/2022 and amended it on 02/18/21 to delay the campaign until 6/1/2022. The company terminated the contract on 03/14/22. The services have never been carried out. The shares that Milestone Management holds are restricted and the previous service provider has hence not sold any securities within the past 90 days or been involved with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional material.

  • The Company signed a contract on 11/23/21 with North Equities and issued 438,333 restricted shares for the services. The contract was terminated 02/17/22 and no further work has been carried out by North Equities for the company. The shares are still restricted and the previous service provider has hence not sold any securities within the past 90 days or been involved with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional material.

  • The Company has not engaged and/or any unwritten agreements or understandings with other third-party service providers.

The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In today's fast-moving business world of increasing globalization, Wikisoft leverages big data and associated insights from business datasets to improve performance.

In line with this new phase of globalization, Wikisoft believes that there is a growing demand for access to credible and reliable business data. Data is essential to creating the complete view of customers, prospects, investors, suppliers, and partners necessary to power the right decisions.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally by collecting precise data, curating it, verifying it and putting it in the hands of professionals and businesses as consumable business intelligence. We believe in the power of Wikisoft to collect massive amounts of data and deliver it to businesses curated, credible and reliable.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT
WikiSoft Corp.
315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
CA 94104, USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
Email: investor@wikisoft.com
Investor site: www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700635/Wikisoft-Corp-Issues-Statement-About-Promotional-Activity-Concerning-Its-Common-Stock

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands“We’ll hav

  • Upstart stock plunges 35% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. were plunging 35% in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which uses artificial intelligence in lending decisions, topped expectations with its most recent results but cut its forecast for the full year.

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why Coinbase, Riot Blockchain, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of many crypto stocks struggled today, as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), continued to sell off over the weekend. The price of Bitcoin traded below $32,800 as of this writing. Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded nearly 12% lower, as of 10:38 a.m. ET today.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Crocs and DraftKings Show That "Beat and Raise" Isn't Enough

    Thursday of last week should've been a good day for Crocs investors. A recent acquisition may have helped pad revenue, but even organic growth was strong at Crocs. Crocs now sees revenue of roughly $3.5 billion, translating to accelerating growth for the balance of the year.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Novavax posts first quarterly profit, but misses expectations

    Shares of Novavax Inc. dropped more than 6% in the extended session Monday after the biotech company reported its first profitable quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street expected, and its sales were also below estimates.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Captivating Upgrade To Their The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Estimates

    Shareholders in The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • UPDATE 1-AMC beats revenue estimates as 'Batman' drives box-office collection

    AMC Entertainment beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as the release of big-ticket films such as "The Batman" drew crowds to movie halls, driving a surge in box-office collections at the theater chain. After its business was hammered by the pandemic for much of last year, AMC is slowly turning a corner, as a steady stream of new releases such as "Scream" and "Uncharted" attracted 39,000 moviegoers to its theaters in the first quarter, compared with 6,797 a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to $337.4 million, or 65 cents per share, during the quarter, compared with $567.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

  • Disney stock dips ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses why Disney stock is down today.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of many tech and fintech stocks struggled today, as investors continued to navigate a difficult economic backdrop that is filled with uncertainty. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 4% lower, as of 12:11 p.m. ET today. Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 12% lower and shares of the large payments company Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen about 5%.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions