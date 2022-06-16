Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) - Withdrawal of Registration Statement (RW)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT), today filed a POSAM seeking to deregister the remaining shares on its Registration Statement which it initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021 and declared effective, as amended, on November 23, 2021. The Company is seeking to deregister the remaining shares under the Registration Statement due to the upcoming name, ticker and change in operations as announced, as well as being consistent with the public interest and the protection of investors following its acquisition by Emergency Response Technologies.

The company will provide regular updates on its upcoming changes and operational progress through social media and formal press releases. Shareholders and parties interested in tracking the company's progress should do so by following its Twitter account and website, the details of which are listed below:

Website: https://wikisoft.com

Twitter: @ WikisoftC @ILUS_INTL

This Press Release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

