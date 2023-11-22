Advertisement
Wilcox Ice Cream recalls multiple products after listeria found in batch of mint chip

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A Vermont-based ice cream company will pull several frozen treats off their shelves because of bacteria detected in a batch of mint chip, impacting products distributed in four states.

Wilcox Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled all flavors, including Super Premium Mint Chip, that were manufactured on Sept. 15 or within the same time period, according to a company announcement on Saturday. That includes ice cream, ice cream bars, yogurt andLeonardo’s brand of gelato.

The recall comes a week after the Vermont Department of Agriculture, who was informed by the New Hampshire Department of Health that one lot of mint chip ice cream tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness.

The company later determined that the ice cream mix purchased to make their products may contain the bacteria, the company stated.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

What states are affected?

If you live in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or New York then you might be impacted by the recall.

What is Listeria?

Listeria, or listeriosis is a disease caused by the Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can be found in moist environments, soil, water, decaying vegetation or animals.

The bacteria has been known to grown under refrigeration and other food preservation measures, according to the FDA.

It's generally transmitted when food is harvested, processed, prepared, packed, transported or stored in environments contaminated with the bacteria.

Those infected with the bacteria may start to see symptoms as early as couple of hours or as long as a couple of days after eating contaminated food. More severe forms of the illness tend to develop anywhere from three days to three months after exposure.

There are a host of symptoms you could experience if you have contracted listeriosis, here are some of the most common ones:

  • Fever

  • Headaches/muscle aches

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhea

  • Stiff neck

  • Confusion

  • Loss of balance

  • Convulsions

Symptoms can last may last from days to several weeks depending on the severity of the illness. Side effects can be more severe for very young, elderly, or immunocompromised people, the FDA reported.

Voluntary recall: Amazon pulls seven eye drop products in response to FDA warning letter

Can I get my money back?

Wilcox Ice Cream is only offering affected consumers the ability to redeem credit for the recalled product.

If you have bought a recalled Wilcox Ice Cream product, you are encouraged to take a picture of the top and sides of the container that shows the best by date and email it to AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com.

You should include photos, quantity, purchase location, your full name, address and telephone number.

What products have been recalled?

Here’s a list of all Wilcox Ice Cream products recalled.

Wilcox Premium Product Line (9/14/24 - 11/14/24):

  • Wilcox Premium Product Line (3 Gallon)

  • Wilcox Premium Product Line (1 Gallon)

  • Wilcox Premium Product Line (1.5 Quart) - 04372600056

  • Wilcox Premium Product Line (Quart) - 04372600086

  • Wilcox Premium Product Line (Pint) - 04372600085

  • Wilcox Premium Vanilla (4 oz Cup) - 0437260401

  • Wilcox Premium Chocolate (4 oz Cup) - 04372600402

  • Wilcox Premium Coffee (4 oz Cup) - 04372600403

  • Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel (4 oz Cup) - 04372600404

  • Wilcox Premium Maple Cream (4 oz Cup) - 04372600405

  • Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry (4 oz Cup) - 04372600406

Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Product Line ( 9/13/24 to 11/14/24):

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (1.5 Quart) - 04372601520

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (1.5 Quart) - 04372601510

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (1.5 Quart) - 04372601511

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (1.5 Quart) - 04372601512

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (1.5 Quart) - 04372601516

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (1.5 Quart) - 04372601519

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Chocolate (1.5 Quart) - 04372601502

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Cream (Pint) - 04372601610

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Maple Walnut (Pint) - 04372601611

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Mint Chunk (Pint) - 04372601612

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Super Java (Pint) - 04372601616

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Vanilla (Pint) - 04372601619

  • Wilcox SUPER PREMIUM Salted Caramel Brownie (Pint) - 04372601620

Wilcox’s Premium Yogurt Line (10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24):

  • Wilcox Vanilla Yogurt (Pints) - 04372601520

  • Wilcox Maple Cream Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600698

  • Wilcox Black Raspberry Yogurt (Pints) - 04372600695

Wilcox Ice Cream 802 Ice Cream Bars (9/15/24 to 11/14/24):

  • Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Vanilla) - 043726005041

  • Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Black Raspberry) - 043726005065

  • Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Espresso) - 043726005072

  • Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Peanut Butter) - 043726005089

  • Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Maple Cream) - 043726005096

  • Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Pumpkin) - 043726005010

Leonardo’s Gelato Pints and 4 oz cups (8/28/24 to 11/14/24):

  • Leonardo’s Maple Gelato (Pints) - 81643900055

  • Leonardo’s Sam’s Creamy Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900019

  • Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (Pints) - 81643900005

  • Leonardo’s Salted Caramel Gelato (Pints) - 04372601701

  • Leonardo’s Hazelnut Gelato (Pints) - 04372601703

  • Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (Pints) - 81643900050

  • Leonardo’s Chocolate Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900028

  • Leonardo’s Sam’s Chocolate Chip Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900040

  • Leonardo’s VT Maple Gelato (4 oz) - 81643900056

  • Leonardo’s Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato (4oz) - 81643900041

Check out USA Today’s recall database for information recalls across consumer products, food & drug, automotive, or meat & poultry.

Listeria outbreak: Recalled peaches, plums and nectarines leaves 1 dead, 10 sick

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wilcox Ice Cream recalls multiple products over listeria risk

