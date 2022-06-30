U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,769.28
    -49.55 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,663.59
    -365.72 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,982.73
    -195.17 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.01
    -14.36 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.77
    -4.01 (-3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    -0.47 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0479
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6550
    -0.8900 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,950.31
    -1,176.31 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.55
    -24.92 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Wild Birds Unlimited Wins Prestigious Franchise Marketing Leadership Award

·2 min read

CARMEL, Ind., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Birds Unlimited (WBU), the leading backyard bird feeding specialty retail franchise, walked away from this year's Franchise Customer Experience Conference winning multiple innovation awards, including the top prize Best Marketing Leadership Award. In a field of world-class brands and franchise systems, this recognition is bestowed upon the franchise brand which created the most innovative and successful marketing campaign in the past year. WBU also took top honors in the categories of Best Digital Marketing Campaign, Best Limited Budget Marketing Campaign and Best Franchisee Support.

Bo Lowery, Vice President of Marketing for Wild Birds Unlimited.
Bo Lowery, Vice President of Marketing for Wild Birds Unlimited.

The awards recognize franchise brands creating and implementing the most original and successful innovation strategies.

WBU's 2021 Q4 Paid Media Campaign in large part contributed to these wins. The campaign featured digital media across Connected TV, system-wide and hyper-local display ads, along with paid search and paid social ads. Franchisee contributions to the WBU Ad Fund made this campaign possible. The brand collaborated with digital agency partner, Location3 to execute the campaign.

"For the past several years, we have developed a strong digital advertising strategy for the WBU brand," stated Bo Lowery, Vice President of Marketing for Wild Birds Unlimited. "Adding Connected TV commercials and programmatic display ads to the mix was new for us in 2021. These sophisticated advertising methods, along with our partnership with Location3 make it possible to reach more customers and to drive brand success. We are honored to be recognized with these awards."

About Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited is the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Listen to our podcast, Nature Centered, to learn more about feeding the birds and enjoying nature in your backyard. Episodes can be found here, https://www.wbu.com/podcast. Visit our website and shop online at www.wbu.com. To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wild-birds-unlimited-wins-prestigious-franchise-marketing-leadership-award-301579116.html

SOURCE Wild Birds Unlimited

Recommended Stories

  • Hate Capital Gains Tax? Here's How to Avoid It

    You can avoid capital gains taxes by investing long-term, taking advantage of tax-deferred retirement plans and offsetting gains.

  • Spirit Airlines delays shareholder vote on proposed Frontier merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines decision to delay the shareholder vote on its proposed Frontier merger.

  • Local officials pledge to fight for Granite City steel mill jobs

    The CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., a native of the Metro East town, called the plan by U.S. Steel to sell the plant in a move that would result in around 1,000 layoffs "personal" and highlights the importance of attracting advanced manufacturing to the region.

  • ‘I wouldn’t be successful at my job without her’: My friend cleans, cooks and cares for my child. I pay her $50 a day. Am I taking advantage of her?

    In order to actually get work done, I have pieced together childcare using the help of family and friends. Alternatively and preferably, hire another nanny for one or two days a week and pay that person a fair rate.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStocks Jolted by Recession Scare as Bonds Surge: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptMost of the roughly

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Oil Production Ahead of Biden’s Saudi Visit

    OPEC and its allies agreed to boost oil production, endorsing a plan they announced earlier this month that has done little to alleviate concerns over supply ahead of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July.

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Oil Set for First Monthly Drop This Year as OPEC+ Hikes Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output it halted during the pandemic and the US president said he’ll push allies in the Persian Gulf region to boost production next month. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStocks Jolted by Recession Scare as Bonds Surge: Markets WrapTrump’s Fi

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walgreens Shifts Into Recession Mode as Covid Boom Fades

    The drugstore chain said its quarterly sales fell and earnings plunged as revenue from Covid-19 vaccinations dried up. It also paid out a $683 million opioid settlement.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • Sell Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks before these headwinds hit prices once again

    Take advantage of a stock market that's now focused on short-term catalysts, not long-term problems.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Alaska Airlines appeal in labor law dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday turned away Alaska Airlines Inc's challenge to being bound by the employment laws of states where their workers are based, the central issue in its legal battle with California-based flight attendants. The justices declined to hear an appeal by Alaska Airlines of a lower court's ruling that Virgin America, which it acquired in 2018, had to give these flight attendants meal and rest breaks required by California law. Industry groups have said the lower court's decision will lead to canceled flights and higher ticket prices.

  • Oil prices post a loss for the month, but log strong first-half gains

    Oil futures fell on Thursday, as a weekly increase in U.S. gasoline and distillate supplies raise worries over the demand outlook and major oil producers pledge to boost production in August, as expected.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After Signing Lithium Supply Deal?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Hyundai reveals the IONIQ 6 EV sedan, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to its IONIQ 5

    Hyundai previewed the IONIQ 6 sedan Wednesday, the heavily-anticipated follow-up to the brand's popular first battery-electric model, the IONIQ 5 SUV. The first model from Hyundai’s IONIQ sub-brand, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV, swept the World Car Awards at this year's New York International Auto Show thanks to its sleek looks, performance and futuristic interior. A similar excitement appears to be growing around the forthcoming Hyundai IONIQ 6.