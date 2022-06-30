Wild Birds Unlimited Wins Prestigious Franchise Marketing Leadership Award

CARMEL, Ind., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Birds Unlimited (WBU), the leading backyard bird feeding specialty retail franchise, walked away from this year's Franchise Customer Experience Conference winning multiple innovation awards, including the top prize Best Marketing Leadership Award. In a field of world-class brands and franchise systems, this recognition is bestowed upon the franchise brand which created the most innovative and successful marketing campaign in the past year. WBU also took top honors in the categories of Best Digital Marketing Campaign, Best Limited Budget Marketing Campaign and Best Franchisee Support.

Bo Lowery, Vice President of Marketing for Wild Birds Unlimited.

The awards recognize franchise brands creating and implementing the most original and successful innovation strategies.

WBU's 2021 Q4 Paid Media Campaign in large part contributed to these wins. The campaign featured digital media across Connected TV, system-wide and hyper-local display ads, along with paid search and paid social ads. Franchisee contributions to the WBU Ad Fund made this campaign possible. The brand collaborated with digital agency partner, Location3 to execute the campaign.

"For the past several years, we have developed a strong digital advertising strategy for the WBU brand," stated Bo Lowery, Vice President of Marketing for Wild Birds Unlimited. "Adding Connected TV commercials and programmatic display ads to the mix was new for us in 2021. These sophisticated advertising methods, along with our partnership with Location3 make it possible to reach more customers and to drive brand success. We are honored to be recognized with these awards."

About Wild Birds Unlimited

Wild Birds Unlimited is the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice and educational events. Listen to our podcast, Nature Centered, to learn more about feeding the birds and enjoying nature in your backyard. Episodes can be found here, https://www.wbu.com/podcast. Visit our website and shop online at www.wbu.com. To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

