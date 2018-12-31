Wild End to Year Leaves S&P 500 Bull Market Run Intact: Chart

(Bloomberg) -- From a technical perspective, the volatility over the past two months has done a lot of damage to the S&P 500 Index. Yet, by one measure, the nine-year bull market remains intact, for now. The benchmark equity gauge -- which gained 2.9 percent this week after a 7 percent rout in the prior period -- is still above its weekly trend line since the bull phase began in 2009. For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.

