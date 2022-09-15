U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

The Wild Florida family just got massively bigger!

·2 min read

KENANSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari announces a massive new addition to its facility. Since 2020, the Drive-thru Safari Park has expanded with new land and animals for guests to see. Their latest expansion invites Huckleberry, a new white rhino, to the Wild Florida family! The exhibit opens on September 22nd, in celebration of World Rhino Day.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Wild Florida)

Originally from another world-class facility in north Florida, Huckleberry, or "Huck", is a two-year-old, 3,500-pound, male white rhino. White rhinos can live up to 50 years old and weigh up to 5,000 pounds!

With only 18,000 white rhinos existing in protected areas and private game reserves, rhinos like Huck are classified as nearly threatened animals. In fact, they are one of only five rhino species that aren't endangered. That's why Wild Florida will pledge a percentage of Drive-thru Safari Park sales to give back to the International Rhino Foundation to preserve wild populations.

"We've worked really hard to create a world-class environment where our rhinos can thrive," says Jordan Munns, co-owner of Wild Florida. "It took a lot longer than we planned, but it was worth it. We're so excited to introduce these enormous animals to our guests."

Wild Florida opened on Lake Cypress in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida. Opening in 2019 and expanding across 170 acres of scenic landscape, the Wild Florida family is excited for the new addition in their Drive-thru Safari Park.

Admission to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park is $33 per adult and $23 per child, but Florida residents can enjoy more than 150 exotic and native animals for $23 per adult and $18 per child. Admission to the Gator Park is included for any guest who purchases an airboat tour, visits the Drive-thru Safari Park or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com.

Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida
sam@WildFL.com
407-957-3135

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wild-florida-family-just-got-massively-bigger-301625694.html

SOURCE Wild Florida

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act

    The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Congress Committee Says Documents Show Big Oil Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. A cache of emails, lobbying and preparation materials for senior executives obtained by the Committee on Oversight and Reform show that Big Oil climate pledges rely on “unproven technology, accounting gimmicks and misleading language to hide the reality,” Subcommittee Chair Ro Khanna sa

  • Airlines' green leap forward

    The airline industry is relying on new technology, advances in aircraft and even ideas that may have once sounded like science fiction to address its role in climate change. It includes new software that increases efficiency — and saves fuel – by maximizing a flight’s route, advances in sustainable aviation fuel and advanced propulsion technologies like electric and hydrogen.

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • Watch: Man tries feeding bison near Yellowstone; it doesn’t go well

    Acting recklessly around bison isn’t reserved only for the “tourons” of Yellowstone National Park, stupidity exists outside the park, too.

  • How to Invest in Nuclear Energy and the Uranium That Powers It

    Nuclear power is the biggest source of clean energy in the U.S., producing more electricity than either solar or wind.

  • Karora Resources Drills 6.5% Nickel over 11.9 metres in New 4C Offset Discovery Located Only 25 Metres from Existing Mining Infrastructure at the Beta Hunt Mine

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a new nickel discovery and positive results from its ongoing nickel drill program. In the Hunt Block above Western Flanks, infill drilling of the existing gold Mineral Resource intersected high grade nickel mineralization in two holes above the gold Mineral Resource. This mineralization, interpreted as an offset to the 4C nickel trough mined by Reliance Mining ("Reliance") in 2004/05, is only 2

  • Germany in Talks for Historic Rescue of Gas Firms: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is working on a historic takeover of Uniper SE and two other large gas importers as it seeks to prevent a collapse of its energy industry amid the threat of rationing and blackouts this winter. The crisis continues to ripple through the economy and markets, even as the European Union and national governments continue to roll out measures to ease the financial pain. Poland announced a power-price cap, France seeks to curb energy demand by 10% and Spain supports replacing th

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Arm Installs Solar Canopy in Florida

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Florida, installs 250KWac solar photovoltaic panels and four EV charging stations in the parking area of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

  • Reducing Our Footprint at Eaton

    At our sites around the globe, we are focused on reducing energy consumption and greening our energy supply. At the same time, we have defined targets to reduce waste and water use.

  • Louis Vuitton owner tells staff to take the stairs and turns down store thermostats

    Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is preparing to slash its energy bill this winter by turning down the thermostat in its stores and urging staff to take the stairs instead of getting in a lift.

  • Biden Administration Awards Offshore Oil-and-Gas Leases for 1.7 Million Acres in Gulf of Mexico

    In a sale mandated by the tax-and-climate spending legislation, the administration awarded $190 million of offshore leases.

  • BlackRock-Backed Biofuel Firm Says Timid Lenders Slow New Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Enerkem Inc.’s waste-to-clean energy technology has attracted big name shareholders like BlackRock Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc. but its running into a roadblock in a quest for commercial loans. “It’s very difficult to find banks or ESG funds, which are willing to support new technologies,” said Dominique Boies, the biofuel company’s chief executive and financial officer in an interview. Lenders want to see a decade of data on production, but “it’s new technology, so it’s not been o

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Buying $10,000 in shares of EV maker Tesla when it debuted 12 years ago would have generated life-changing wealth.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • Electricity Prices Kept Inflation Red Hot. Don't Blame Renewables.

    American electricity prices have lagged broader inflation in the past decade. That trend is quickly reversing.

  • California’s Mosquito Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate, Destroys Dozens of Structures

    The fire near Sacramento, Calif., has grown to roughly 50,000 acres and destroyed roughly four dozen structures, as firefighters scramble to put up containment lines around the blaze.

  • Denver-based Liberty Energy invests in battery technology for its electric fracking fleets

    Denver-based fracking company Liberty Energy has invested in a California startup developing batteries capable of providing backup power to Liberty Energy’s new electrical hydraulic fracturing pump trucks. Santa Clara, California-based Natron Energy is developing large batteries for industrial applications using what is called Prussian blue sodium-ion to achieve higher power density and run longer than typical batteries produced for cars and energy storage. Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) has been looking for a safe, cost-effective battery to back up the electrical power for its customer-built electric fracking rigs.