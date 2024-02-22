Advertisement
New Wild Fork location to open in Aurora

Steve Lord, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A frozen food warehouse and retail operation is set to open in the Meridian Business Campus on Aurora’s far East Side.

Wild Fork offers a variety of food frozen at its locations, which feature retail outlets. It also has a warehouse that fills delivery orders people can make online. The company also sells memberships for the delivery services.

The company uses a process it calls blast freezing, which the company says seals in “straight-from-the-farm flavor.”

The company is nationwide, but in Illinois it has stores in Chicago, Oak Park, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Evanston and Skokie.

Mark Gitowski, of Wild Fork, told aldermen during Tuesday’s Aurora City Council Committee of the Whole meeting that the company deals with frozen food brought to the site.

“There is no food preparation at the site,” Gitowski said.

He said the company is likely to be open at its Aurora location by October.

The City Council’s Building, Zoning and Economic Development Committee approved the final plan. Because it was not appealed by the full council, it takes effect with the committee’s approval.

The council had previously approved preliminary plans for the business.

slord@tribpub.com

