WILD HEMP® Wraps Expands Quickly From Soft Launch To National Launch

DALLAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Distributing LLC has launched a stunning new range of intensely flavored all hemp smoking wrappers under the WILD HEMP® Hemp Wraps brand. Initially launched in limited markets, the demand for the Wild Hemp wraps brand has exceeded customer expectations, and the brand will now be offered nationwide. Crown is pleased that 200 wholesalers across the country have already placed orders, and the initial 10 million hemp wrap shipment has fully sold out during the soft launch.

Wild Hemp Hemp Wrap Lineup

Available in six unique flavors, Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps have been created as the perfect solution for adult consumers looking for a soft feel, easy-stick, make-your-own hemp wrapper that will truly complement a customer's enjoyment of their preferred legal smokeable hemp flower or traditional non-tobacco smoking herbs.

Mike Walters, VP of Sales at Crown, said that "In crafting the Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps, we wanted to make sure we offered a product with meaningful points of differentiation when compared to competitor brands. So while our wrappers are of course completely free of tobacco and nicotine, we have deliberately manufactured our wrappers with a little more moisture to improve flexibility for hand rolling, and we have created a smooth wave edge along one side of the wrapper, so that when it is fully rolled it provides a nice tight seal around the smoking material. Our customers tell us that helps makes for perfect hand rolling, much better mouth feel and an overall improved draw when compared to other brands."

We talked directly with our Wild Hemp customers. We listened, and they told us that most hemp wrappers sold on the market today have a rough texture and are mostly under-flavored. Our approach was then simple: we knew we needed to elevate the make-your-own hemp wrapper experience, and we deliberately set out to create a product manufactured with high quality US hemp, which has a soft and velvety texture, and delivered real flavor intensity. That gave Wild Hemp a product that not only works perfectly when rolled, tastes great, but also performs as it should when smoked," added Walters.

Story continues

Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps are available in the following flavors Natural, Sweetz, Puprz, Island Twist, Tropical Buzz, and Limeaide. Wild Hemp Hemp Wraps are available from Crown Distributing LLC, Global Tobacco LLC, and America Juice Co. LLC

Contact:

Mike Walters

Email: Mikew@crowndis.com

Phone: 817-247-3938

Island Twist Wild Hemp Wraps

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wild-hemp-wraps-expands-quickly-from-soft-launch-to-national-launch-301237568.html

SOURCE Crown Distributing LLC