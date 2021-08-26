Wild Hempettes LLC Successfully Defends Rights of Adult Texans to Enjoy Texas Smokable Hemp Products and to Continue Manufacturing Wild Hemp Hempettes in the State

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Hempettes LLC, the Dallas based manufacturer of Wild Hemp® Hempettes® branded smokes, is pleased to announce that its efforts as lead plaintiff in Crown Distributing LLC, et al. v. Texas Department of State Health Services, et al. lawsuit have prevailed. Companies across the state of Texas can continue to provide adult consumers the access to quality smokable hemp products in the State.

Wild Hempettes LLC Successfully Defends Rights of Adult Texans to Enjoy Texas Smokable Hemp Products

Zain Meghani, CEO of Wild Hempettes LLC said that 'Wild Hempettes embarked on this litigation knowing it would be very expensive for the company. However, as the leading national brand of premium hemp cigarettes in the USA, Wild Hempettes needed to support this effort. This litigation was necessary not only in defense of our right to manufacture federally legal hemp smokables in the State, but also to preserve local jobs, and most importantly to assert the fundamental right of adult consumers to legitimately enjoy hemp smoking and vaping products produced in Texas that were in imminent danger of being banned in the State."

While the State may seek an upper court review of the decision, Wild Hempettes is confident in the determination by Judge Livingston that the statutory ban on manufacturing and processing and the regulatory rule banning distribution and retail sale are unconstitutional.

Meghani added, "In leading and funding this litigation effort, Wild Hempettes knew it had a responsibility to all of its brand loyal customers who have been buying and enjoying our products since we started in 2018. Our customers told us they would be unhappy to see Wild Hemp® Hempettes® removed from retail shelves across the state because of bad rulemaking. We knew our only option was to turn to the Courts when the Texas Department of State Health Services ignored the extensive public comments to the Rulemaking from Texas hemp growers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers, and hastily pushed through a regulatory framework that was fundamentally flawed and in clear violation of Texas law and legal precedent. We are very pleased with the Court's decision and look forward to continuing to produce our award winning Hempettes® and vaping products here in Texas."

For more information about Wild Hempette smoking products, please visit www.wildhemp.com .

