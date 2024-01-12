'Get wild': Pepsi ad campaign pokes fun at millennial parents during NFL Wild Card weekend

Pepsi Wild Cherry cans.

Millennial parents everywhere will feel so seen if they watch Pepsi's new Wild Cherry commercials during NFL Wild Card Weekend kicking off on Saturday.

The ads, released online Thursday, poke fun at the generation born between 1981 and 1996 by portraying the ways in which millennial parents keep their wild side alive as they settle into the responsibilities of adulthood.

Whether it's painting their faces to show up strong at their kid's Pop Warner game, or dancing in their living rooms to the cringe rap they grew up on, Pepsi Wild Cherry is here for it and for millennials, who the company says drives the highest sales of Wild Cherry soda.

“As a millennial myself, I know firsthand what it’s like to feel nostalgic for our younger, freer days – and I know that we’re also still good at getting a little bit ‘wild,’" Jenny Danzi, senior marketing director for Pepsi, said in a news release. "Our new ‘Get Wild’ campaign shows that a sweet, flavorful sip of Pepsi Wild Cherry can inspire us to inject some of that ‘wild’ feeling in our new realities.”

If you won't be tuning into Wild Card Weekend, here are the commercials.

#1 Fan

Get Wild with Pepsi Wild Cherry | #1 Fan

A millennial dad is shown chugging a Pepsi Wild Cherry to pump himself up for his kid's football game, as if he's in a stadium full of screaming fans. He slams a cooler full of the drink down on the grass to share with some friends as “Eye of the Tiger” blares in the background.

Nursery Rhymez

A millennial mom shown rocking her baby to sleep in her living room reaches down to sip on a Pepsi Wild Cherry that suddenly kicks her into a performance of "Get Low" by Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz.

The ad ends with her husband joining in and the two millennial parents dancing in the kitchen as the baby sleeps in her arms. The song placement is too hilarious, as "Get Low" is a token millennial mom song, with never-ending gifs to prove it.

Pepsi Wild Cherry Giveaway during NLF Wild Card Weekend

Fans of the drink can enter two contests over Wild Card Weekend.

Pepsi Wild Cherry Giveaway: At the kickoff of Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl weekend, fans can receive a free Pepsi Wild Cherry by texting the word “WILDCHERRY” to 81234.

Wild Cherry via retail: Fans can win tickets to 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend games including travel and stay by purchasing a Pepsi Wild Cherry from a participating retailer and scanning the code on display.

Ahead of Wild Card Weekend, Pepsi Wild Cherry is encouraging everyone still figuring out adulting to never compromise their "wilder side to celebrate what their new ‘wild’ looks like."

Fans can follow the Pepsi Wild Cherry news on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Threads (@Pepsi) and share how they #GetWild now through Super Bowl LVIII weekend.

