WILDBRAIN CPLG EXPANDS INTO ASIA PACIFIC

New offices opening in Singapore, Taipei and Seoul;

existing Shanghai licensing team expanding under agency

Opportunities open for licensing professionals to join our world-leading team

LONDON and SHANGHAI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WildBrain CPLG, a world-leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, is continuing to strengthen its global footprint with expansion across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and the launch of new dedicated offices in Singapore, Taipei and Seoul. Additionally, the licensing team who are part of WildBrain's existing Shanghai operations will be expanded and renamed WildBrain CPLG China. The new and existing operations will service the entire APAC region across approximately a dozen countries.

WildBrain CPLG logo

Maarten Weck, EVP & Managing Director of WildBrain CPLG, will lead the APAC expansion and be responsible for the management and growth of WildBrain CPLG's team and business across the region. WildBrain's current licensing team in Shanghai, managed by Jianbo Wei, Managing Director for China, will be integrated into WildBrain CPLG and expanded. Wei will also continue to oversee WildBrain's content business in China.

The agency is now looking to rapidly build its leadership, management and wider marketing and licensing teams to drive the expansion, with new positions open in APAC and London. WildBrain CPLG is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment with 360-degree IP-management capabilities across content production, distribution and consumer products licensing.

Maarten Weck said: "With the expansion of our business across the greater APAC region, we'll offer both existing and potential new partners a truly global licensing solution, not only through a broadened footprint in the territory, but also through access to our wider network of global offices and integrated way of working. We're looking to rapidly grow our team in APAC, with support in London, and we look forward to receiving interest from talented professionals who want to join our world-leading team at this exciting time."

While offering existing licensors access to new markets, WildBrain CPLG's expansion into APAC will also aim to build the agency's portfolio with new representation for local brands and licensors. WildBrain CPLG in APAC currently represents and manages WildBrain-owned brands, such as Strawberry Shortcake, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget and Teletubbies, as well as select existing third-party IP rights across its entertainment and lifestyle portfolios, including SEGA, Sauber Motorsport, Absolut, Malibu, Parental Advisory, The Master Lock Company, Yale University and the University of Southern California, with more to come.

To learn more about opportunities to join WildBrain CPLG's world-leading team, please contact: APAC.careers@cplg.com

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is a world-leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece & Turkey, Russia, India, the Middle East and the US. With 50 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing professionals and fully integrated product development, legal and accounting services. WildBrain CPLG believes that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach. WildBrain CPLG is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

Visit WildBrain online at wildbrain.com or wildbrain.com.cn

Media inquiries, please contact: Aimée Norman at The DDA Group, aimee.norman@ddapr.com , +44 (0) 7957 564 050; Chris Chen at WildBrain (Shanghai) Consulting Company Limited, Chris.Chen@wildbrain.com, +86 138 1815 4588

Teletubbies is one of the many iconic brands represented by WildBrain CPLG in APAC

