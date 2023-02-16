U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,110.25
    -48.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    -280.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,541.75
    -188.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.00
    -24.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    +0.0210 (+0.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.55
    +0.64 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2940
    +0.3340 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,428.74
    +1,752.04 (+7.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.58
    +46.46 (+9.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,994.46
    -3.37 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Wildfire Launches New Products to Provide Differentiated Offerings and Streamline Development of White-Label Cashback Rewards Programs

·4 min read

Company also announces SOC2 and PCI certifications which demonstrate trusted data security and handling

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, today announced two new platform innovations designed to provide partners with the ability to quickly build and deploy powerful rewards programs. In addition, Wildfire announced the successful completion of two important security certifications which demonstrates the companies commitment to adhering to strict security standards for the benefit of clients and their end users.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems)
Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems)

Wildfire provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to deploy customer rewards programs that deliver benefits for online shopping, including cashback rewards and discounts. Clients include leading global financial services institutions (such as banks, card issuers and fintechs), leading technology companies, and other sectors.

The company continues to innovate its platform to help its clients increase consumer engagement, generate new revenue streams, lower the cost of new customer acquisition, and drive consumer preference for online payments. Today's announcement includes new features designed to enable clients to create highly differentiated offerings and enhance speed-to-market for new client programs.

New additions to the Wildfire platform include:

  • Boosted Offers: Offering higher cashback rewards rates gives clients the ability to differentiate their rewards program and drive higher consumer satisfaction, participation, and engagement. Boosted Offers also leads to more sales for retail brands, larger rewards for end users, and more revenues for clients. The new Boosted Offers technology enables clients to easily adjust and "plus-up" the cashback rewards that their customers can earn at select online merchants, providing a tool for clients to strategically deploy budget to drive new user acquisition and increase participation in their program. The infrastructure enabling the Boosted Rates is handled entirely by Wildfire's platform; no development or tracking work is required by the client.

  • Extension Launchpad: Extension Launchpad rounds out Wildfire's offerings by providing a middle ground between the company's completely turnkey white-label shopping companions and its DIY solution for clients which choose to use Wildfire's APIs to build shopping solutions from scratch. Wildfire's core platform elegantly handles the complex and ever-changing technology and compliance requirements mandated by merchants, affiliate networks, browsers and search engines. The Extension Launchpad allows companies that want to build their own cashback rewards browser extensions to start with and build upon Wildfire's codebase, eliminating the need for clients to navigate and design for complex cashback and affiliate marketing compliance requirements. In addition, the Extension Launchpad provides clients with immediate access to cashback and coupon offers from tens of thousands of merchants worldwide, thus eliminating the need for them to recruit, negotiate, and manage merchant relationships.

  • Information Security Certifications: Wildfire's new SOC 2 Type II and PCI SAQ-A compliance certifications provide clients that operate in highly regulated environments – particularly regarding privacy, security and the handling and financial data – assurance that Wildfire's enterprise-grade rewards platform adheres to the highest security standards and strict processes and controls in safeguarding data.

"Wildfire continues to innovate with new products and platform enhancements as we build out the leading white-label cashback rewards platform," said Jordan Glazier, CEO of Wildfire Systems. "Our new Boosted Offers and Extension Launchpad products enable partners to efficiently build out competitive, differentiated rewards programs to benefit their customers. In addition, our new SOC2 and PCI compliance certifications help clients in highly regulated industries trust that we meet strict industry standards for critical information security processes and controls."

For more information on Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards platform, including Boosted Offers, Extension Launchpad and new security certifications, please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildfire-launches-new-products-to-provide-differentiated-offerings-and-streamline-development-of-white-label-cashback-rewards-programs-301748076.html

SOURCE Wildfire Systems

Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Secrets Now Thrives in China (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published June 6, 2022. On Wednesday, ASML said a former employee in China stole data about its technology.)Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, Wit

  • ASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A China-based former employee of ASML Holding NV — a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry — stole data from a software system that the corporation uses to store technical information about its machinery.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAm

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • UPS to cut staff amid softening demand, report says

    UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) will be reducing its headcount in some regions of the country where the company has seen a decrease in delivery demand, Reuters reported Feb. 13. The news comes as the Atlanta shipping giant prepares for contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union later this year. The Teamsters union posted Feb. 9 about layoffs in a specific driver position.

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Teck Resources Is Said to Plan Coal Spinoff to Focus on Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is planning to separate its multibillion-dollar steelmaking coal business to focus more on industrial metals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changi

  • Zebra Technologies Sprints Past Fourth-Quarter Targets But Gives Mixed Outlook

    Zebra Technologies beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but gave a mixed outlook for the current period.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest

  • Airbus Boosts Wide-Body Production, Increasing Pressure on Boeing

    The plane maker is rapidly boosting production of its two biggest aircraft models as it prepares to lure surging interest amid the recovery in international traffic.

  • Elon Musk and Steve Jobs Agree on Challenging Convention

    The CEO of Tesla and the co-founder of Apple believe that market research can do little to help disrupt an industry.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGun

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Platforms’ Ties to Hedge Funds Under Fire in SEC Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto platforms could soon face a new set of hurdles to hold digital assets owned by clients of hedge funds and private equity firms in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian Warpl

  • Kraft Heinz to abandon further price hikes as shoppers stretched thin

    Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday it would hit pause on further price hikes for its quick-fix meals and condiments, as consumers turn increasingly sensitive to persistently high inflation. The packaged food giant also forecast 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates, weighed down by more promotions and higher costs of commodities including dairy, soybean, oils and packaging materials. Kraft's move mirrors PepsiCo Inc that last week said it would not raise prices any further, expecting some consumer pushback in the second half of the year.

  • Can I Transfer My IRA into a Savings Account?

    You can transfer your individual retirement account (IRA) to a savings account, but you may have to pay a penalty and income tax. Here's what you need to know. When you have a big expense to cover, you might ask … Continue reading → The post Can I Transfer My IRA into a Savings Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Stole Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry, accused a former China-based employee of stealing confidential information. It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battl

  • Activision wants Blizzard employees to return to the office in July

    Activision will soon require Blizzard employees to spend the majority of their week working out of the company’s offices.