U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.50
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,022.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,085.50
    +12.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.30
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.00
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1110
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,480.93
    -526.97 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.93
    -3.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Wildpack Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results

·6 min read

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue for the quarter grew 32.8% to $6.64 million compared to $5.00 million in the prior year

  • Production volume for the quarter grew 191% to 26.5 million cans compared to 9.1 million cans the prior year

  • Completed the acquisition of Land and Sea in Grand Rapids, MI

  • Completed C$22 million of equity financing and C$20 million of debt financing

  • Kim Murray appointed to the Board of Directors

Fiscal Year Highlights:

  • Revenue for the year of $28.3 million

  • Gross Profit for the year of $1.6 million

  • Total facility footprint up 200%, opened and acquired a total of 4 new facilities

  • Added 2 new verticals: sleeve/label printing and brokering packaging materials

  • Commissioned and installed the first print production line and 2 additional decoration production lines

  • Exited 2021 with production yields above 90%

  • Key additions to management and leadership: Chuck Zadlo appointed COO, appointed 2 new Directors to the Board and 1 new Board Advisor

  • Successfully listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

  • Completed equity financing of C$36 million, and debt financing of C$40 million

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTCQB: WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021. All currencies referenced herein are US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Reference to "C$" refers to Canadian dollars.

"2021 was a foundational year for Wildpack," commented CEO, Mitch Barnard. "At inception, we viewed Wildpack as a one-stop network of beverage co-packing facilities, solving for the principal challenges faced by middle market beverage brands of vendor fragmentation, shipping costs, manufacturing capacity and access to aluminum cans. In 2021, we hit all milestones toward achieving that vision."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Summary


Three months ended


Year ended

Nine months ended


December 31,

December 31,


December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020


2021

2020








Total Revenue


$6,643


$4,999



$28,281


$8,169

Total costs and expenses


$16,162


$6,524



$42,665


$11,677

Net loss before income taxes


-$9,516


-$1,525



-$14,384


-$3,508

Deferred income tax recovery


-$237


-$25



-$685


-$41

Net Loss


-$9,279


-$1,500



-$13,699


-$3,467

2022 Outlook

Wildpack expects 2022 total revenue to be $75-85 million and throughput to be 300 million can and can equivalents. Commencing in fiscal year 2022 we will begin to present brokering volume separately.

Earnings Webcast Event

Wildpack will host a webcast today to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, with CEO, Mitch Barnard, CFO, Ryan Mason, Chief Growth Officer, Thomas Walker, and COO, Chuck Zadlo.

Presentation Details:

Date: May 3, 2022
Time: 8:30am ET (5:30am PT)
Registration: Online Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email: invest@wildpackbev.com.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, and sleeve and label printing services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" and commenced trading on February 23, 2022, on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF".

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to Wildpack's plans, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of integration. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws in light of the current COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors thatbevecause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wildpack announces year-end audited financial results. (CNW Group/Wildpack Beverage Inc.)
Wildpack announces year-end audited financial results. (CNW Group/Wildpack Beverage Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-announces-year-end-2021-financial-results-301538077.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the status of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johns

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • AMD Could Bottom Out in the Low 70s

    PHLX Semiconductor Index has lost more than 26% this year, highlighting a painful deterioration in sentiment.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapIn a note to cli

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Morgan Stanley says the S&P 500 could fall 16% in the ‘near term’ as earnings growth slows

    Analysts say to expect an 8% drop in the S&P 500 at a minimum, as U.S. companies reveal disappointing earnings guidance.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Jumped Today

    After a rough week, cryptocurrency assets are on the mend on Monday morning. The calendar has turned over to a new month and the stock market is up slightly with crypto assets climbing as well. Investors seem to be moving back into riskier assets and that's broadly helping the cryptocurrency market slightly.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Why Global Payments Plunged Double Digits Today

    The payments giant released a decent earnings report, but apparently that wasn't enough for investors, who have a higher bar these days.

  • Bulls Have Much ‘Explaining To Do,’ Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in U.S. stocks has a lot further to go, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad Logistics“We think the S&P 500 has minimum downside to 3800 in