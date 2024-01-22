When Will Wildpack Beverage Inc. (CVE:CANS) Breakeven?

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (CVE:CANS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Wildpack Beverage Inc. engages in filling, decorating, and brokering of aluminum cans in Canada and the United States. The CA$5.5m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$37m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$35m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Wildpack Beverage's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage is bordering on breakeven, according to some Canadian Beverage analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.1m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 95% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

TSXV:CANS Earnings Per Share Growth January 22nd 2024

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wildpack Beverage's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Wildpack Beverage currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Wildpack Beverage which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Wildpack Beverage, take a look at Wildpack Beverage's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Wildpack Beverage worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Wildpack Beverage is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Wildpack Beverage’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.