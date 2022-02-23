U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Wildpack Commences Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

·5 min read
  • WLDPF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTCQB: WLDPF) ("Wildpack") is pleased to announce approval to commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), beginning today, February 23, 2022, in the United States under the symbol 'WLDPF'. Wildpack's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'CANS'.

Wildpack Beverage commences trading in the United States on the OTCQB. (CNW Group/Wildpack Beverage Inc.)
The OTCQB listing is a key step in enabling frictionless access for non-Canadian investors to gain ready on-line access to data, transparency, and liquidity in our securities. Wildpack is a U.S. based beverage manufacturing and packaging growth business to which we are excited to provide access to investors in that jurisdiction. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for Wildpack on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WLDPF/overview.

Jeffrey Mason, Chair of the Board for Wildpack commented "We are excited to increase our accessibility to investors in the U.S. and globally with our shares being listed on the OTCQB. As a 6-location business that operates across the U.S., this is a natural step in aligning our operations with our capital structure and our ever-growing investor base."

In connection with the listing, we have commenced a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign led by Stanford & Turner Marketing Group ("Stanford") which principally operates out of Los Angeles, California. Under the terms of the campaign, Stanford will provide a combination of content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and reporting and optimization to Wildpack at a total cost of US$45,000, with cash on hand, over a three-month period and US$15,000 per month on a month-to-month basis, thereafter, commencing February 23, 2022. Wildpack and Stanford act at arm's length, and Stanford has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Wildpack. The appointment of Stanford is subject to normal course approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Advisors

Stifel GMP is financial advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc., Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is its legal advisor.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, and brokering services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V" and commenced trading on February 23, 2022, on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF".

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to Wildpack's plans, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of integration. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws in light of the current COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-commences-trading-on-the-otcqb-venture-market-301488623.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.

