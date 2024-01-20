Wilhelm named Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Jan. 20—JAMESTOWN — The Outstanding Citizen of the Year said he personally knows some of the past recipients of the award and they have inspired him to help make the community better.

"Look at the history of what they've done for our city," Rod Wilhelm said. "I'm hoping that they don't get forgotten."

Wilhelm said he remembers Anne Carlsen, who was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1967.

"As a kid I thought it was pretty cool to be giving her a ride and we think we have it so rough and she's got the hand and the foot controls," he said. "You remember that stuff. It inspired me."

Wilhelm was named the Outstanding Citizen of the Year on Thursday, Jan. 18, during the 93rd Annual Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

"I felt really blessed to get that award," Wilhelm said. "I was kind of overwhelmed to be honest."

Wilhelm co-owns Wilhelm Chevrolet GMC with his brother, Jeff, and sister, Lisa Wilhelm-Lindberg.

Wilhelm is dedicated and willing to help better the community, said Stephanie Johnson, marketing coordinator at Wilhelm Chevrolet GMC who nominated Wilhelm for the award.

"He's just so much in the community and ... you don't hear about it," she said. "He's just very quiet and humble about it."

Johnson wrote in her nomination letter that she learned the importance of being a part of the community from Wilhelm.

"It is clear that Rod understands the importance of giving back and leading by example, which makes him not just a successful entrepreneur but also a valuable community leader," she wrote.

Wilhelm said the best advertising begins with supporting local schools, the University of Jamestown and the people in the community, which he considers to be a 50-mile radius of Jamestown.

"They will return back to you to support you," he said. "You have to start by doing that."

Wilhelm holds many titles and memberships in Jamestown and statewide. He is a lifetime member of the Elks and holds memberships with the University of Jamestown Booster Club, Eagles, Club 1883 and the Buffalo Museum among others.

Story continues

Wilhelm is the current chairman of the Buick GMC advertising group and of the Automobile Dealer's Association of North Dakota. He said he believes he is the only individual to serve as chairman twice for the Automobile Dealer's Association of North Dakota.

"My dad was a chairman once (for the Automobile Dealer's Association of North Dakota)," he said. "I was kind of proud. He was a chairman in 1988 so I was kind of proud to be on that list twice."

Wilhelm is also a member of the Stutsman County Fair Board and the Heartland Association of Fairs, Festivals and Events that assists regional fairs, festivals, events and associates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.

One event that is dear to Wilhelm's heart is the Don Wilhelm Car Show & 5K Run/Walk for Huntington's Disease. Proceeds from the event go to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, according to the Huntington's Disease Society of America's website.

Huntington's Disease took the life of his mother, grandmother, multiple uncles and his brother, Dan Wilhelm.

"That's one thing about the car show, we've had people come that are embarrassed about it and they don't want to talk about it but they come out to the meeting and there's Huntington's people here," he said. "They explain it and they feel like they learn about it and they feel more support about it."

Wilhelm also said he enjoys sponsoring Miss Rodeo North Dakota for the last six years. He said Wilhelm Chevrolet GMC has given Miss Rodeo North Dakota a pickup to drive for 12 months for the last six years.

"That's really turned into a lot of good relationships with Medora and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame," he said.

Johnson wrote in her nomination letter that Wilhelm also supports local youth.

"Through the Heartland Chevy Program, they will provide several students with scholarships for school," she wrote. "He always encourages students to participate in the program, which at times he has taken the opportunity to sit on the board and vote for the best submissions for the scholarships."

She also wrote that he supports Stutsman County 4-H which sells the raffle tickets for the Don Wilhelm Car Show & 5K Run/Walk for Huntington's Disease.

"The youth, they need some motivation because the world is a tough place for everybody to live right now," Wilhelm said. "Anything you get them involved in, sports or anything you can get them involved with, is very important."

Johnson also wrote that Wilhelm also sponsors various community events, including local golf tournaments.

Wilhelm said his father was a good coach and teacher, skills that translate to the automobile dealership business.

"What he learned with coaching kids and getting along with people, that followed through with being in this business," he said. "It's a people business. It's all about people."

Wilhelm and his wife, Sandy, have two sons, Jeremy (Emi) Wilhelm and Shawn (Shaunda) Krebsbach, and two grandchildren, Hadley and Owen.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce also honored individuals and businesses during the 93rd Annual Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Harold Newman Arena.

The Young Professional of the Year Award was given to Amanda Thrift of First Community Credit Union.

The Business of the Year award went to the Medicine Shoppe.

The Beautification Committee recognized Eddy's Funeral Home with the Continuing Beautification Award, Premium Property Management with the Spot of Beauty Award and Blufrog Realty with the Best Landscaping Award.