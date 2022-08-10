U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

Wilhelmina International, Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
Wilhelmina International, Inc.
Wilhelmina International, Inc.

Second Quarter Financial Results

 

(in thousands)


Q2 22


Q2 21

YOY
Change

Q2 22
YTD

Q2 21
YTD

YOY
Change

Total Revenues

$

17,604

$

14,510

21.3

%

$

34,249

$

26,486

29.3

%

Operating Income

 

1,040

 

891

16.7

%

 

1,914

 

991

93.1

%

Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

1,148

 

1,423

(19.3

%)

 

2,013

 

3,717

(45.8

%)

Net Income

 

921

 

1,121

(17.8

%)

 

1,660

 

3,342

(50.3

%)

EBITDA*

 

1,197

 

1,679

(28.7

%)

 

2,124

 

4,268

(50.2

%)

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

1,142

 

1,135

0.6

%

 

2,130

 

1,504

41.6

%

Pre-Corporate EBITDA*

 

1,364

 

1,333

2.3

%

 

2,606

 

1,947

33.8

%

*Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (Nasdaq:WHLM) ("Wilhelmina" or the "Company") today reported revenues of $17.6 million and net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to revenues of $14.5 million and net income of $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Wilhelmina reported revenues of $34.2 million and net income of $1.7 million compared to revenue of $26.5 million and net income of $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.   Increased revenues in 2022 were primarily due to increased bookings as the cities where Wilhelmina operates reopened and business activity increased as COVID-19 restrictions were moderated or rescinded. Prior year income was significantly impacted by $0.1 million and $2.0 million of gain on forgiveness of PPP loans and $0.4 million and $0.9 million of employee retention payroll tax credits during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Results

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.9 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.22 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.7 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.65 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Pre-Corporate EBITDA was $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to Pre-Corporate EBITDA of $1.3 million and $1.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

The following table reconciles reported net income under generally accepted accounting principles to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

(in thousands)

Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income

921

 

1,121

 

1,660

 

3,342

 

Interest expense

2

 

13

 

5

 

42

 

Income tax expense

227

 

302

 

353

 

375

 

Amortization and depreciation

47

 

243

 

106

 

509

 

EBITDA**

1,197

 

1,679

 

2,124

 

4,268

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(110

)

20

 

(104

)

88

 

Non-recurring items*

-

 

(565

)

-

 

(2,856

)

Share-based payment expense

55

 

1

 

110

 

4

 

Adjusted EBITDA**

1,142

 

1,135

 

2,130

 

1,504

 

Corporate overhead

222

 

198

 

476

 

443

 

Pre-Corporate EBITDA**

1,364

 

1,333

 

2,606

 

1,947

 

*Non-recurring items include gain on forgiveness of loans and employee retention credit during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021
**Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.

Changes in net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, when compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, were primarily the result of the following:

  • Revenues net of model costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 14.7% and 24.4% primarily due to increased bookings as the cities where Wilhelmina operates reopened and business activity increased as COVID-19 restrictions were moderated or rescinded;

  • Salaries and service costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 31.1% and 36.2% primarily due to temporary reductions in staff salaries in the prior year, which returned to full salary in July 2021;

  • Office and general expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by 2.3% and 10.4%, primarily due to reduced rent expense, other office related expenses, utilities, and computer expenses; and

  • Amortization and depreciation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by 80.7% and 79.2%, primarily due to reduced depreciation of assets that became fully amortized in 2021;

  • Non-recurring items included $0.1 million and $2.0 million of gain on forgiveness of PPP loans and $0.4 million and $0.9 million of employee retention credit in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; and

  • Corporate overhead expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 12.1% and 7.4%, primarily due to temporary reduction in fees paid to corporate employees and the Company’s directors in the prior year that returned to full fee in July 2021.

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data) 


 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

9,311

 

 

$

10,251

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,527 and $1,580, respectively

 

 

11,118

 

 

 

8,858

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

199

 

 

 

91

 

Total current assets

 

 

20,628

 

 

 

19,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,168 and $4,094, respectively

 

 

112

 

 

 

168

 

Right of use assets-operating

 

 

1,507

 

 

 

1,745

 

Right of use assets-finance

 

 

168

 

 

 

199

 

Trademarks and trade names with indefinite lives

 

 

8,467

 

 

 

8,467

 

Goodwill

 

 

7,547

 

 

 

7,547

 

Other assets

 

 

322

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

38,751

 

 

$

37,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

3,745

 

 

$

3,707

 

Due to models

 

 

8,657

 

 

 

8,090

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

-

 

 

 

535

 

Lease liabilities – operating, current

 

 

450

 

 

 

463

 

Lease liabilities – finance, current

 

 

61

 

 

 

64

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,913

 

 

 

12,859

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax, net

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

2,048

 

Lease liabilities – operating, non-current

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

1,361

 

Lease liabilities – finance, non-current

 

 

116

 

 

 

143

 

Total long term liabilities

 

 

3,567

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

16,480

 

 

 

16,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized; 6,472,038 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

65

 

 

 

65

 

Treasury stock, 1,314,694 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, at cost

 

 

(6,371

)

 

 

(6,371

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

88,690

 

 

 

88,580

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(59,578

)

 

 

(61,238

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(535

)

 

 

(23

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

22,271

 

 

 

21,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

38,751

 

 

$

37,424

 

 

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
 (In thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 

 

June 30, 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

17,596

 

 

$

14,502

 

 

$

34,234

 

 

$

26,468

 

License fees

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

18

 

Total revenues

 

 

17,604

 

 

 

14,510

 

 

 

34,249

 

 

 

26,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Model costs

 

 

12,905

 

 

 

10,412

 

 

 

25,002

 

 

 

19,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net of model costs

 

 

4,699

 

 

 

4,098

 

 

 

9,247

 

 

 

7,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and service costs

 

 

2,697

 

 

 

2,057

 

 

 

5,349

 

 

 

3,928

 

Office and general expenses

 

 

693

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

 

1,564

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

47

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

509

 

Corporate overhead

 

 

222

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

443

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

3,659

 

 

 

3,207

 

 

 

7,333

 

 

 

6,444

 

Operating income

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

891

 

 

 

1,914

 

 

 

991

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

 

(110

)

 

 

20

 

 

 

(104

)

 

 

88

 

Gain on forgiveness of loan

 

 

-

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,994

)

Employee retention payroll tax credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

(436

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(862

)

Interest expense

 

 

2

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

42

 

Total other income

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(532

)

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(2,726

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

1,148

 

 

 

1,423

 

 

 

2,013

 

 

 

3,717

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(110

)

Deferred

 

 

(173

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

(269

)

 

 

(265

)

Provision for income taxes, net

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(353

)

 

 

(375

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

921

 

 

$

1,121

 

 

$

1,660

 

 

$

3,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(338

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

(512

)

 

 

(3

)

Total comprehensive income

 

$

583

 

 

$

1,137

 

 

$

1,148

 

 

$

3,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.65

 

Diluted net income per common share

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

5,157

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

5,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands)

 

 

Common
Shares

 

Stock
Amount

 

Treasury
Shares

 

 

Stock
Amount

 

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

 

Accumulated
Deficit

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

 

Total

Balances at December 31, 2020

 

 

6,472

 

$

65

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

$

(6,371

)

 

$

88,487

 

$

(65,756

)

 

$

81

 

 

$

16,506

 

Share based payment expense

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3

 

Net income to common shareholders

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

2,221

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,221

 

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(19

)

Balances at March 31, 2021

 

 

6,472

 

$

65

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

$

(6,371

)

 

$

88,490

 

$

(63,535

)

 

$

62

 

 

$

18,711

 

Share based payment expense

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1

 

Net income to common shareholders

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

1,121

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,121

 

Short swing profit disgorgement

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

32

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

32

 

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

16

 

Balances at June 30, 2021

 

 

6,472

 

$

65

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

$

(6,371

)

 

$

88,523

 

$

(62,414

)

 

$

78

 

 

$

19,881

 


 

 

Common
Shares

 

Stock
Amount

 

Treasury
Shares

 

 

Stock
Amount

 

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

 

Accumulated
Deficit

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

 

Total

Balances at December 31, 2021

 

 

6,472

 

$

65

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

$

(6,371

)

 

$

88,580

 

$

(61,238

)

 

$

(23

)

 

$

21,013

 

Share based payment expense

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

Net income to common shareholders

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

739

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

739

 

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(174

)

Balances at March 31, 2022

 

 

6,472

 

$

65

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

$

(6,371

)

 

$

88,635

 

$

(60,499

)

 

$

(197

)

 

$

21,633

 

Share based payment expense

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

55

 

Net income to common shareholders

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

921

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

921

 

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(338

)

 

 

(338

)

Balances at June 30, 2022

 

 

6,472

 

$

65

 

 

(1,315

)

 

 

$

(6,371

)

 

$

88,690

 

$

(59,578

)

 

$

(535

)

 

$

22,271

 

 

 

 

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
 (In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

$

1,660

 

 

$

3,342

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

106

 

 

 

509

 

Share based payment expense

 

 

110

 

 

 

4

 

Gain on forgiveness of loan

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,994

)

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange rates

 

 

(104

)

 

 

88

 

Employee retention payroll tax credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

(35

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

269

 

 

 

265

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

79

 

 

 

78

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

(2,058

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(2

)

Right of use assets-operating

 

 

238

 

 

 

139

 

Other assets

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(16

)

Due to models

 

 

681

 

 

 

982

 

Lease liabilities-operating

 

 

(240

)

 

 

(166

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(535

)

 

 

-

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

14

 

 

 

410

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(477

)

 

 

1,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(10

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholder short swing profit disgorgement

 

 

-

 

 

 

32

 

Payments on finance leases

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(49

)

Repayment of term loan

 

 

-

 

 

 

(93

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency effect on cash flows:

 

 

(412

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

(940

)

 

 

1,423

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

10,251

 

 

 

5,556

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

9,311

 

 

$

6,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

-

 

 

$

18

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

5

 

 

$

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on forgiveness of loan

 

$

-

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA represent measures of financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company considers EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA to be important measures of performance because they:

  • are key operating metrics of the Company's business;

  • are used by management in its planning and budgeting processes and to monitor and evaluate its financial and operating results; and

  • provide stockholders and potential investors with a means to evaluate the Company's financial and operating results against other companies within the Company's industry. 

The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with similar calculations by other companies in the Company's industry. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company calculates “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA plus foreign exchange gain/loss, share-based payment expense and certain significant non-recurring items that the Company may include from time to time. For 2021, these non-recurring items represented gain on forgiveness of PPP loans and employee retention payroll tax credit. The Company calculates “Pre-Corporate EBITDA” as Adjusted EBITDA plus corporate overhead expense, which includes director compensation, securities laws compliance costs, audit and professional fees, and other public company costs.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net and operating income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Form 10-Q Filing

Additional information concerning the Company's results of operations and financial position is included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about the Company’s future results, statements about its plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as gross billing levels, revenue levels, expense levels, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Management cautions that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of its business or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements. As a result, no person should place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Wilhelmina International, Inc. (www.wilhelmina.com):

Wilhelmina, together with its subsidiaries, is an international full-service fashion model and talent management service, specializing in the representation and management of leading models, celebrities, artists, photographers, athletes, and content creators. Established in 1967 by fashion model Wilhelmina Cooper, Wilhelmina is one of the oldest and largest fashion model management companies in the world. Wilhelmina is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol WHLM.  Wilhelmina is headquartered in New York and, since its founding, has grown to include operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London. Wilhelmina also owns Aperture, a talent agency located in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmina.com and follow @WilhelminaModels.

CONTACT:

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Wilhelmina International, Inc.

 

 

214-661-7488

 

 

ir@wilhelmina.com


