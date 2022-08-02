Wiliot Named a 2022 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence and harness the power of the cloud, today announced that it has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in their recent report titled, "Cool Vendors™ in Indoor Location Technologies and Sensors" by Annette Zimmermann, Nick Jones, Bill Ray, and Tim Zimmerman.

"It is a unique honor to be named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor,'" said Tal Tamir, CEO of Wiliot. "We believe this recognition from Gartner represents our innovation, success and progress toward building a massive IoT platform that enables real-time supply chain visibility and asset management."

Topics covered in the report include: the indoor location service technology stack; an overview of Wiliot and why it's 'cool'; key industry challenges; and who should care. The information provided in the report is of value to all supply chain, innovation, and sustainability professionals who are seeking new ways to transform their supply chains and assessment management tactics.

About Wiliot

Wiliot is a SaaS company whose platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its IoT Pixel tagging technology, computers the size of a postage stamp that power themselves in revolutionary ways. Our mission is to expand the Internet of Things to include every single thing, creating a massive IoT that adds intelligence and automation to reusable packaging, pharmaceuticals, food, and other products. Connecting trillions of things to the internet is transforming manufacturing, distribution, and product use to deliver on our vision: a minimum waste, full trust, perfectly timed world, where people, profits, and planet remain aligned.

Visit www.wiliot.com to learn more.

