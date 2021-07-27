U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.22
    -25.08 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,025.90
    -118.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,625.97
    -214.74 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.67
    -31.25 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.57 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9320
    -0.4430 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,284.68
    -33.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.26
    -23.17 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Wiliot raises $200M as it preps a SaaS pivot, licensing its ultra-light, ambient-power chip technology to third parties

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Wiliot -- the IoT startup that has developed a new kind of processor that is ultra thin and light and runs on ambient power but possesses all the power of a "computer" -- has picked up a huge round of growth funding on the back of strong interest in its technology, and a strategy aimed squarely at scale.

The company has raised $200 million, a Series C that it will use towards its next steps as a business: in the coming months, it will make a move into an SaaS model -- which Wiliot likes to say refers not to "software as a service", but "sensing as a service," using its AI to read and translate different signals on the object attached to the chip -- to run and sell its software. This will be combined with a shift to a licensing model for its chip hardware, so that they can be produced by multiple third parties. Wiliot says that it already has several agreements in place for the chip licensing part. The plan is for this, in turn, to lead to a new range of sizes and form factors for the chips down the line.

Softbank's Vision Fund 2 led the financing, with previous backers -- it's a pretty illustrious list that speaks of the opportunities ahead -- including 83North, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Avery Dennison, Grove Ventures, M Ventures, the corporate VC of Merck KGaA, Maersk Growth, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, Samsung Venture Investment Corp., Vintage Investment Partners, and Verizon Ventures.

Wiliot's valuation is not being disclosed but Steve Statler, the startup's SVP, described as "in line" with its pivot to SaaS. For some further context, when we last covered Wiliot funding, a $30 million Series B in 2019, sources told us it was valued at $120 million, although between then and now it also extended that Series B to $70 million, implying a pre-money valuation of closer to $200 million. With basic math, that implies a valuation of more like $400 million now, although the SaaS focus, and strong interest already in licensing the tech, means it could easily be more. (I'll update as and when I learn more.)

Up to now, the company has been focusing on business development based on "version 1" of its chips, produced by Wiliot itself. (Version 2, which is likely to be announced officially in September, will be the chips that third parties will make.) Wiliot's chips are, in the words of Statler, printable computers the size and thinness of postage stamps that contain RAM, ROM, sensors, Bluetooth, an ARM CPU, memory and secure communications capabilities, all running on ambient power (radiowaves) already in the air. Thin like RFID tags, these are significantly more powerful and useful.

Statler said Wiliot has 30 paying customers so far using "hundreds of thousands" of these chips. But the scale (and opportunity) of IoT is such that even in the hundreds of thousands bracket, none of these are full deployments but limited tests.

Statler told me that one such customer is a major pharmaceutical company (name not disclosed) that's making vaccines: it's attaching the chips to a proportion of its vaccine vials to monitor temperature, dosage amounts (since you get several doses out of one vial) and dilution, with the plan being to use the system across all of its vaccines in the future, something that has particular relevance right now, given how strongly vaccines are figuring in the fight against the Covid-19 health pandemic globally.

Other industries that have been talking with Wiliot include consumer packaged goods companies, furniture companies and the apparel industry (which has been a big adopter of RFID).

With version 2, the ambient power aspect will also expand. In version 1, the chips can harness energy from radio waves that are already in the air, as well as via inexpensive devices that provide a boost of power to spread the waves around more evenly. Right now the range of those boosters in 1-3 meters, Statler said, but version 2 will be a "major breakthrough" that will see that extended, making the booster a more interesting option. Wiliot also, notably, has been working with Sigfox, which is also developing some very innovative ways of harnessing and using ambient power, so maybe we should watch this space.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” CEO and co-founder Tal Tamir told me back in 2019 (he wasn't available for an interview this time around, unfortunately). “We think many edge devices will come that will harvest radio frequency energy. But the problem is not what you harvest but how much you need. If you get nanowatts of energy and a phone consumes 3-5 watts when active, you can see where this has to go.”

For a company like SoftBank that is making multiple bets around services and hardware across its investment and ownership portfolios, there is a lot of opportunity here not just as a financial backer but strategic partner, too.

“By inventing the first hyper-scalable, self-powered computer that uses AI to sense the world, Wiliot is positioned to bring together the digital and physical” said Yanni Pipilis managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, in a statement. “We have always believed that with IoT and AI, people will live better and healthier lives – where any food or medicine has the ability to understand if it’s safe to use and communicate seamlessly with people. We are pleased to play a part in helping Wiliot dramatically scale the ever-expanding application of IoT globally.”

 

Recommended Stories

  • iAngels raises $55 million, anchored by the European Investment Fund, for first institutional fund

    The firm has raised $55.5 million, which was anchored by the European Investment Fund, which put in $25 million. The platform has allowed accredited investors all over Israel and beyond to participate in private funding rounds of some of the best startups in Israel.

  • Can AT&T Keep Growing Wireless Subscribers?

    AT&T has added more than 2.8 million postpaid phone subscribers over the past four quarters. One of the biggest factors leading to higher net additions for AT&T is lower subscriber churn. The entire wireless industry has seen churn rates decline, but AT&T has seen a substantial improvement.

  • Intel stock dips as new chip designation, production schedule revealed

    Intel Corp. shares declined steadily in the extended session Monday, handing back daily gains, after the chip maker revealed its "road map" and repackaging plans for its future products.

  • Gamers are going to great lengths to find graphics cards in a chip shortage

    The lengths to which desperate gamers will go to find a graphics card offer insights into the severity of the global semiconductor shortage.

  • Intel Pledges to Retake Innovation Crown, Changes Yardstick

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., playing catch-up in semiconductor technology after losing its long-held dominance, vowed to become the industry leader again in 2025 by rethinking some of the fundamentals of how chips are made, and signed up rival Qualcomm Inc. as a manufacturing customer.Santa Clara, California-based Intel aims to step up innovation and is changing the approach used to measure progress in chip production, arguing that the current system gives competitors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac

  • Elon Musk says he is done with regular earnings calls. Tesla investors are better off.

    Fewer microphones for Musk should mean fewer chances to lay potential landmines in Tesla's path.

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday — Here's what to expect

    Apple is expected to announce its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Amazon responds to bitcoin rumour that sent crypto market surging

    Amazon has responded to a rumour about bitcoin that helped send the market into a frenzy – before it settled back down again. Over the weekend, speculation began that the company was looking to move into supporting bitcoin, potentially for payments. Given the extra legitimacy and promotion the move would make, it helped support the price of all cryptocurrencies, which made huge gains over Monday.

  • Intel Lays Out Chip Manufacturing Plans Through 2025

    CEO Pat Gelsinger went over advancements for the next four years, from rebranding manufacturing processes to implementing new technologies.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Bitcoin Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits After Rally

    Bitcoin did not manage to settle above the key resistance level at $40,000.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • Why These 3 Microsoft Analysts Are Bullish Ahead Of Q4 Results

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is set to report fourth-quarter earnings following the market close on Tuesday, July 27. In anticipation of this earnings call, analysts at Citi, KeyBanc and Wedbush Securities have provided insight into the company’s market positioning. The consensus estimates project fourth-quarter EPS of $1.90 and revenue of $44.1 billion. Related Link: What To Watch For When Apple, Microsoft And Google Report Earnings Tuesday Citi's Take On Microsoft “Recovering IT budgets, an

  • The Morning After: Lucasfilm hired a YouTuber with deepfake skills

    Today’s tech headlines: LG's new Tone Free wireless earbuds have a case that plugs into headphone ports, a magnetic helmet shrunk a deadly tumor in a world-first test, Lucasfilm hires YouTuber who used deepfake to improve 'The Mandalorian'.

  • Amid post-COVID boom, IT company Wipro invests $1 billion in cloud services

    India-based global information technology, consulting, and business process services company Wipro announced its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud capabilities. This announcement comes amid a post-pandemic boom in adoption of cloud platforms by companies around the world.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $40,000 and Beyond

    Resistance at $40,000 was too strong this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $40,500 levels would bring the 38.2% FIB into play…

  • Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

    Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. … The post Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs appeared first on BGR.

  • This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of

    Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup is officially the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, and that really shouldn’t surprise anyone out there. These new iPhone models mark Apple’s first big smartphone redesign since 2017 when the iPhone X first debuted. Not only do Apple’s latest iPhones sport a new look, but it’s also actually a … The post This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of appeared first on BGR.

  • CIBC's digital identity verification makes it faster and easier to open new accounts online

    Today CIBC announced a new digital identity verification option, enabling prospective CIBC clients in Canada to verify their identity in minutes, without the need for a trip to the banking centre or to speak to a client care representative to open new accounts online. Utilizing machine-learning algorithms, digital verification technology offers fast, easy and secure onboarding for new CIBC clients through the CIBC website or mobile banking app.

  • Analyst Report: Tencent Holdings Limited

    Tencent is a Chinese Internet giant with businesses and investments in a wide variety of Internet services and contents. Major services include communication and social networking (Weixin/Weixin and QQ), online PC and mobile games, content (news, videos, music, comics, and literature), utilities (email, app store, mobile security, and mobile browser), cloud services, and financial technology. Tenpay in Weixin/Weixin and QQ is a payment solution that enables closed-loop transactions in Tencent’s ecosystems and has been adopted by many third-party partners and offline merchants. Tencent has an aggregate monthly active user base of less than 600 million for QQ and over 1.2 billion for Weixin/Weixin.