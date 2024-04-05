Wilkes-Barre Area School Board hears partial property tax break request

Apr. 4—PLAINS TWP. — The effort to get a 10-year partial property tax break for the development of the former Valley Crest Nursing Home site reached Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Thursday. During the work session preceding the monthly meeting, developer Valley Crest Real Estate LP gave a presentation on the request for a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program. The board took no formal action on it.

At the regular meeting, Solicitor Ray Wendolowski provided media with a print out of the presentation. A LERTA typically allows a developer to pay taxes only on the property and not on any increase in assessed value after improvements. LERTAs commonly last 10 years, the length of time requested for this one.

The proposal projects assessed value at $40 million in year one, $52.9 million in year two, and $72.5 million years 3 through 15. The company would pay $73,328 in property taxes the first year, with the amount going up most — but not all — of the next nine years until it hits $531,628 in year 10. After that, the district would reap an estimated $1.33 million a year.

Plans call for the creation of Valley Crest Commons, a mixed use center that will include retail and entertainment businesses.

A LERTA must be approved by the governments of all taxing entities involved. In this case, that means the School District, Luzerne County and Plains Township.

High school to host Field Day

At the start of the meeting, School Board President Joe Caffrey announced that the High School campus will host the annual Field Day arranged by the Luzerne Intermediate Unit for special needs students and their families. The event draws hundreds of students of all school ages as they enjoy food, music and many other outdoor activities. It has long been hosted by Wyoming Valley West School District in its Kingston stadium, but upgrades are being done there.

Field Day replaced the regional Special Olympics, which the LIU arranged annually until the late Michael Ostrowski, then LIU Executive Director, severed the link with the organization to eliminate restrictions and allow more students to participate in a greater number of activities.

Personnel motions

The regular meeting agenda was relatively short. Aside from monthly routine budget items, it had only personnel motions. The board:

—Accepted the retirements of Colleen Yanora, Margaret Skrypski.

—Accepted the resignations of Courtney Wender, Destiny Cabreja, James Jones and Nicole Berlew.

—Appointed Shiara Cruz as substitute crossing guard, Rachely Rosa and Nyasha Walters as English as Second Language full-time paraprofessionals at 32.5 hours per week.

—Appointed Vincent Breese, Richard Colorusso, Dawn Raggi and Mary Ann Susek as head custodians. Board Member Arthur Breese abstained from the vote on the first name while Board Member James Susek abstained from the last name.

—Accepted the resignation of Mandi Zawadzki as junior high assistant softball coach.

