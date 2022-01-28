U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.58
    +44.07 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,317.12
    +156.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,557.15
    +204.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.75
    +0.46 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.21
    +0.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.36 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    -0.0200 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3120
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,916.56
    +771.61 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.44
    -1.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Will Apple buy Peloton?

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTON
  • AAPL
  • DIS
  • NKE
  • PLNT

Just because Peloton is wounded and Apple has gobs of cash, knowledge and momentum behind its fitness offerings, with the Apple Watch and new fitness classes, does it mean the tech giant will make an acquisition play for the connected bike maker?

"That has been a question I have been asked for the last three or four months," said Cowen tech analyst Krish Sankar , referring to the rumblings of Apple gobbling up Peloton on weakness. "If you look at their M&A, Apple has done a ton of M&A in the last seven years but most have been small acquisitions, the largest being Beats at $3 billion. If you ask me the way things are today, it seems like the blueprint for M&A [at Apple] is still what worked in the past. That doesn't mean they won't go out and do big M&A, but I would say the chances of it happening are pretty low."

The deal chatter is reasonable to see churned up on the Street as Peloton has been through the ringer over the past 12 months, which has sent its stock price crashing.

In a scathing letter earlier this month, activist investor Blackwells Capital — which a source tells Yahoo Finance has amassed a less than 5% stake in the company — demanded Chairman, founder and CEO John Foley be immediately fired.

"Mr. Foley must be held accountable for his repeated failures to effectively lead Peloton," Blackwells Chief Investment Officer Jason Aintabi wrote in the letter. Aintabi lists a host of grievances with Foley, ranging from putting his wife in a key operational role at the company (apparel leader) to mishandling a safety recall for a treadmill.

Peloton declined to comment to Yahoo Finance about the letter.

Blackwells contends Peloton should put itself up for sale, highlighting the aforementioned Apple, Nike, Sony and Disney as potential suitors.

Shares of Peloton have cratered 30% in January, pressured further by a CNBC report that the struggling fitness company would temporarily halt production of its bikes and treadmills due to sluggish consumer demand. The company will reportedly stop producing its bikes for two months and treadmills for six weeks.

Peloton refuted the report, saying it hasn't halted all production. It also pre-announced quarterly results, which showed a miss on the number of subscribers added.

Shares are down 83% in the last year.

"I think the challenge for the [Peloton] management team is that they need to really pivot from being a hyper growth company to now where they are, not in that part of the S Curve," said Needham analyst Bernie McTernan on Yahoo Finance Live.

Enter Apple into the discussion. 

Late in 2020, Apple launched Apple Fitness+ which offers studio-style workouts that focus on popular training methods such as cycling, treadmill running, rowing, high intensity internal, yoga, dance, and core.

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted several new features on the platform on the company's quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

"Fitness Plus, meanwhile continues to inspire customers to reach their health and fitness goals. We recently introduced time to run an extension of our popular series time to walk as well as new collections of workouts and meditations to help users make more intentional training choices," Cook said.

By purchasing Peloton, Apple would add millions of monthly subscribers that put health top of mind — generally a lucrative customer demographic. Meanwhile, Apple's operational know-how and deep supply chain relationships would likely bring instant operational — and financial — relief to Peloton. 

But Sankar says Apple may have other uses of cash besides splurging on Peloton to help boost subscription and Apple Watch sales, including stock buybacks and dividends.

"The other thing I would say is Apple's net cash has been $60 billion. They have spoken about getting it to neutral," Sankar adds.

In the end, going cash neutral may not include writing a big check for Peloton. 

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Insider Buying: The NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Independent Director Just Bought 5.9% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NEE ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Tilray Has More Market Share in This Country Than in Canada

    The U.S. pot market is the golden goose for the marijuana industry. With the U.S. pot market off-limits to Canadian marijuana company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the business has been forced to look to other markets to grow its operations. On Tilray's most recent earnings call, the company said it was a market leader in Germany with a market share of around 20%.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 Per Share I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    In what follows, we'll look at two stocks that are changing hands for well under $100 per share and that look attractive at current levels: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Pfizer's coronavirus lineup alone will likely generate more sales than most pharmaceutical companies this year. Meanwhile, Pfizer's newly approved coronavirus medicine, Paxlovid, could generate upward of $10 billion.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • 3 Wildy Undervalued Stocks to Buy in a Heartbeat

    The general weakness in the stock market is a great opportunity for shrewd investors to make a move. Let's take a look at why you should seriously consider buying these three undervalued stocks. Coinbase is the top cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange in the U.S. with 7.4 million monthly transacting users and over $1.2 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter (ended Sept. 30).

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Why Shares in Corning Soared Nearly 15% This Week

    Shares in material science company Corning (NYSE: GLW) rose nearly 15% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes after a very well-received set of fourth-quarter earnings released midweek. There's never been any doubt that Corning is a growth business.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.