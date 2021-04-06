U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,083.31
    +5.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,494.99
    -32.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,754.98
    +49.39 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.65
    +6.77 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.28
    +1.63 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.00
    +17.20 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.49 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6630
    -0.0570 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0056 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8250
    -0.3310 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,941.37
    -1,518.96 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.08
    -17.88 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,824.44
    +87.14 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Will.i.am's Xupermask is a $299 HEPA face mask with ANC earphones built in

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

With face coverings becoming a necessity during the pandemic, we've seen countless variations on masks from the worlds of fashion, merchandise and tech. Enter Willi.i.am, a pop star who has tried with varying levels of success to straddle all of those industries. The Black Eyed Peas frontman has teamed up with Honeywell on a $299 tech-imbued face mask that wouldn't look out of place in a cyberpunk movie or game. 

Created in partnership with Hollywood costume designer Jose Fernandez — who was also behind SpaceX's spacesuits — the "Xupermask" comes equipped with dual three-speed fans and HEPA filters, which we've also seen on LG's wearable air purifier. Wearing his audiophile hat, Will.i.am has also added wireless earphones (that resemble his circular Buttons earbuds) featuring active noise cancellation, a microphone and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. 

Borrowing from Razer's mask, the Xupermask features LED day glow lights to further tap into that futuristic, neon aesthetic. The face mask goes on sale April 8th in North America and Europe via a dedicated website where it will be available in two colors (black and white) and two sizes.

It's not entirely surprising to see Will.i.am dabbling in face masks. His work in the tech sphere has already seen him release a maligned smartwatch (or two), iPhone accessories, and those aforementioned earbuds. His company i.am+ also acquired a smart home hub maker and headphone manufacturer. All of which is to say that his music career has been far more successful than his inexorable bid to become a tech entrepreneur. 

Recommended Stories

  • There's a way to upgrade an M1 Mac's memory and storage

    Technicians say it's possible to upgrade the RAM and SSDs on M1 Macs, if only with a lot of skill — and you're guaranteed to void your warranty.

  • Sonos Roam review: The right speaker at the right price

    The Sonos Roam is a slim, light, $170 speaker that competes directly with Bluetooth-enabled devices like the Ultimate Ears Boom and Megaboom options. Despite its small size and lower price tag, though, the Roam has a lot more features on board than the average Bluetooth speaker. And that might make it enticing — especially if you already own other Sonos devices.

  • Thousands of US government agencies are using Clearview AI without approval

    Buzzfeed News has published what it claims is a database of US agencies that have used the tool, and how many times they used it.

  • Fender's Mustang Micro packs impressive amp modelling in a tiny package

    Fender brings its amp modeling chops to a headphone guitar amp.

  • Microsoft and Nintendo sign up for a free, all-digital E3

    This year's event runs from June 12th to 15th, and Sony probably won't be involved.

  • Apple's 128GB 10.2-inch iPad is back to an all-time low at Best Buy

    The 128GB 10-inch iPad is back to $380 on Best Buy, $50 less than its original price of $430.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

    This week Netflix premieres a new superhero flick with Melissa McCarthy and a Dolly Parton tribute.

  • Sony's LED Bravia TVs with 'cognitive intelligence' start at $1,299

    Sony has unveiled its first LED models with the Cognitive Processor XR that are more reasonably priced than the OLED models.

  • Google's Pixel 5 April update appears to boost GPU performance

    Google's Pixel 5 flagship phone has reportedly witnessed a massive improvement in GPU performance following an April security update.

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • Someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch

    This Switch comes in at 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide, making it impossible to touch two buttons on opposite sides of one another without stretching out as far as you can.

  • The Morning After: Federal labor regulators say Amazon illegally fired two employees

    Today's headlines: Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists and someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch.

  • 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 sneaks premium features into a $50 gamepad

    At first glance, 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but with two new button bumpers underneath the controller, it's even more appealing for a $50 controller.

  • Google opens up the Play Store to more Android Auto apps

    Android Auto users will soon see a greater variety of navigation, parking and charging apps on the Play Store.

  • Discord banned 2,212 servers for extremist content in the second half of 2020

    Discord also deleted 30,000 accounts for promoting violent or extremist content.

  • TP-Link's latest WiFi 6 router packs 4.8Gbps speeds at a reasonable price

    TP-Link has introduced the Archer AX5400, a WiFi 6 router that promises 4.8Gbps connections at a semi-affordable price.

  • Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th

    Pour one out for one of the web's oldest Q&A websites.

  • Season two of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' hits Paramount+ on August 12th

    Animated comedy 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' gets a second season on Paramount+ this summer.

  • Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital May Allot 40% of Global Fund to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China as it begins investing there, according to the firm’s new head for the country.“Later in the year, we’re thinking of launching a China fund to address China investment,” Daisy Cai said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday. The country could make up roughly about a third to 40% of B Capital’s global fund, she added.The U.S. currently accounts for slightly more than half of B Capital’s global investment, while South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe make up the rest.Saverin’s Venture Firm Enters China With Ex-SoftBank PartnerB Capital hired Cai, a former SoftBank Vision Fund partner, to run a team of about 10 investment professionals initially from Hong Kong and focus on Chinese tech startups serving businesses in health care, financial services and transportation, among others. As general partner at B Capital, which Saverin founded with former Bain Capital executive Raj Ganguly in 2015, she’s tasked with helping expand the young venture house’s global footprint.Cai said B Capital recently invested in Xingyun Group, which helps international brands expand their e-commerce operations in China. It’s also looking at backing a major auto parts retail chain, she added, without naming the company.“We believe that China is as big of an opportunity in the global tech market as the U.S.,” Ganguly told Bloomberg News last week. Saverin added his firm will bet on startups serving businesses in China where “the economy is vast but tech innovation is still under-invested relative to the industrial sector.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.