U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4150
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.75
    -1,564.55 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results for Q2 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) (the "Company"), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated income applicable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 of $715,045 and $363,969, respectively, an increase of $351,076, or 96.5%, in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the prior year.

(PRNewsfoto/Willamette Valley Vineyards)
(PRNewsfoto/Willamette Valley Vineyards)

Sales revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $8,949,951 and $5,568,654, respectively, an increase of $3,381,297, or 60.7%, in the current year period over the prior year period. This increase was caused by an increase in sales through distributors of $2,434,315 and an increase in direct sales of $946,982 in the current year three-month period over the prior year period. The increase in direct sales to consumers was primarily the result of retail sales increases in tasting room revenue, phone sales and wine club sales. The increase in revenue from sales through distributors was primarily attributed to higher chain sales and the timing of orders between the first and second quarters.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 31, 2021 and 2020 was $5,139,723 and $3,501,532, respectively, an increase of $1,638,191, or 46.8%, in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $3,602,129 and $2,555,958 respectively, an increase of $1,046,171, or 40.9%, in the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1,077,551 and $620,421, respectively, an increase of $457,130, or 73.7%, in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the prior year.

Jim Bernau, Founder and CEO of the winery said, "The Company's performance continues to build on the sales growth of 2020. Our wine sales directly to wine enthusiasts and to our wholesalers' accounts has never been higher during this first six months of 2021. While labor shortages and supply chain disruptions have been challenging, we remain on course to open our new sparkling winery near Dundee and winery restaurants as planned. The construction of an additional 50,000 cases of fermentation capacity is on schedule and expected to be ready before what now appears to be one of Oregon's earliest harvests."

For a complete discussion of the Company's financial condition and operating results for the second quarter, see our Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "should," or "will" or the negative thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the policies of United States federal, state and local governments in response to such pandemic. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions. Many of these risks as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in the Company's other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports.

The following is the Company's Statement of Income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020:




Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2020











SALES, NET

$ 8,949,951


$ 5,568,654


$ 14,715,289


$ 12,090,549

COST OF SALES

3,810,228


2,067,122


6,081,999


4,676,975











GROSS PROFIT

5,139,723


3,501,532


8,633,290


7,413,574











OPERATING EXPENSES









Sales and marketing

2,235,124


1,613,998


4,351,789


3,362,038


General and administrative

1,367,005


941,960


2,567,898


2,023,424



Total operating expenses

3,602,129


2,555,958


6,919,687


5,385,462











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

1,537,594


945,574


1,713,603


2,028,112











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest income

3,081


5,713


6,478


15,230


Interest expense

(97,499)


(105,133)


(197,075)


(210,875)


Other income (expense), net

40,679


5,800


129,813


100,802











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,483,855


851,954


1,652,819


1,933,269











INCOME TAX PROVISION

(406,304)


(231,533)


(452,583)


(525,766)











NET INCOME

1,077,551


620,421


1,200,236


1,407,503











Accrued preferred stock dividends

(362,506)


(256,452)


(722,142)


(512,904)











INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 715,045


$ 363,969


$ 478,094


$ 894,599











Earnings per common share after preferred dividends,









basic and diluted

$ 0.14


$ 0.07


$ 0.10


$ 0.18











Weighted-average number of









common shares outstanding

4,964,529


4,964,529


4,964,529


4,964,529

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willamette-valley-vineyards-posts-results-for-q2-2021-301354776.html

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards

Recommended Stories

  • Survey: Even Environmentally Indifferent Consumers Want Sustainable Shipping Option

    As e-commerce skyrocketed during the pandemic, the environmental toll of home deliveries has not gone unnoticed. While some experts say that home deliveries are more efficient, this is only true if shoppers take fewer trips to stores. And, consumers are recognizing the increase in plastic and what they consider to be excessive packaging used for shipping products to their doors. Logistics data-science platform Sifted and experience management platform parcelLab published separate reports that ex

  • DoorDash falls following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down DoorDash’s second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Wish stock tanks 18% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell more than 18% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco