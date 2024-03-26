Willdan Group's (NASDAQ:WLDN) investors will be pleased with their stellar 101% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) share price has soared 101% return in just a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 47%. We note that Willdan Group reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 19% lower than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Willdan Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 19% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Willdan Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 101% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Willdan Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

