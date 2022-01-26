U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,357.25
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,219.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,216.50
    +75.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.10
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -0.29 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    31.16
    +1.26 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8500
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,937.22
    +743.86 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.76
    +20.17 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,026.03
    -105.31 (-0.39%)
     

Willhaben Integrates Cappasity 3DShot for the Remote Demonstration of Cars

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Now car sellers can create interactive 3D demonstrations of their vehicles and attract more potential buyers to their ads.</span>

SANTA СLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now car sellers can create interactive 3D demonstrations of their vehicles and attract more potential buyers to their ads. To digitize a car in 3D, sellers use 3DShot app developed by Cappasity.

With more than 125,000 vehicle ads, willhaben is a strong player in the local car market with more than 16 million visits per month (Source: ÖWA 12/2021, Visits) in its Auto & Motor division. The platform has more than 2,900 satisfied business customers in its Auto & Motor network. The company's success is based on the enormous number of ads, strong regional content, excellent customer care and a great customer experience.

Thanks to Cappasity, pro car sellers can now create interactive 3D Views of their vehicles and share them on the willhaben platform. An interactive 3D View demonstrates a car from all angles of perception and allows buyers to examine it as they would offline: rotate it, zoom in and see all tiny details. This opportunity is especially important for used car buyers since they get a chance to notice any hidden damages on the vehicle like chips, dents, scratches, meaning they can choose a used car online with confidence.

To create a 3D View, car sellers need to download the 3DShot app on their smartphone, launch the vehicle capturing mode in the app and walk around the vehicle. The app will automatically create a 3D View that can be further published on the willhaben ad. willhaben users can find a step-by-step tutorial on the willhaben website<

About willhaben
willhaben overall provides more than 10 million offers with used cars, real estate, jobs, and items of all kinds. A joint venture of the Austrian Styria Media Group and Adevinta, willhaben has been present on the mobile market since 2013 with its own app for iOS and Android. The willhaben website is one of the most visited websites in Austria.

willhaben website: https://www.willhaben.at/

About Cappasity Inc.

Cappasity is a comprehensive solution for the interactive visualization of products in 3D, which creates an immersive shopping experience for e-commerce.

Cappasity lets companies create & deliver 3D/AR experiences to blur the line between online and in-store shopping. It is the first scalable and easy-to-adopt solution for complex e-commerce projects that only takes 3 minutes/SKU to create a 3D and embed it into a store.

Our clients see higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), higher time on the product page, less returns, and less customer inquiries when their products have interactive 3D images. The platform also provides unique 3D analytics tool based on AI to track customers' online behavior and ensure the best product presentation online.

PRESS CONTACT:
Jenny Hertz,
650-488-7877,
https://3dshot.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willhaben-integrates-cappasity-3dshot-for-the-remote-demonstration-of-cars-301468157.html

SOURCE Cappasity Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, As Investors Await Fed Policy News

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Maverick Pickup Orders Halted?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM investing $7 billion to build new battery factory in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details GM's plan to invest in EV battery production plants, the auto manufacturer's outlook for future EV product lines, and the prospects for charging infrastructure.

  • Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

    Tesla has said that it will start manufacturing its own batteries from April 2022

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After Shares Fall Below IPO Price?

    Should you buy Rivian stock after shares fall 58% from its 52-week high and below its IPO Price? RIVN stock is slumping.

  • Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Robinhood and other apps

    Even if you've never heard of a company called Plaid, they may owe you part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement.

  • GM Wants to Catch Up With Ford in Electric Trucks. It’s Spending Billions.

    General Motors announced a new investment in Michigan to expand its electric truck manufacturing capabilities. The move is a part of the auto maker's broader EV ambitions.

  • Watch a drag race between Tesla's Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air

    Watch this drag race between a Tesla Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air — neither brand could claim total victory.

  • Cybertrucks, new factories in focus as Tesla set to report record earnings

    Tesla Inc is expected to post record revenue on Wednesday, but analysts and investors are focusing on how fast Tesla can scale up production at two new factories this year with technology changes as well as battery and other supply chain constraints clouding the outlook. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk promises an updated product roadmap on Wednesday, with eyes on the time frames for the launch of Cybertruck and a hoped-for $25,000 electric car. "I would not be surprised if Tesla has some significant manufacturing challenges, producing the new vehicle structures and new batteries in high volumes," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid, said.

  • U.S. seeks more information from Tesla on distracted drive game probe

    U.S auto safety regulators on Tuesday said they have sought additional information from Tesla Inc in its probe into 580,000 vehicles over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played by passengers on the front center touchscreen. In December, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary evaluation into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the vehicle's "Passenger Play" feature the agency said "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash." NHTSA wants records of any crash reports tied to the feature and for Tesla to furnish a chronology of events and studies supporting its risk assessment "in employment of front seat non-driving related tasks from in-vehicle based devices even if the task is intended only for front seat passenger."

  • Ford to pause 2022 Maverick orders until summer to meet soaring demand for $20K pickup

    Buyers have until Thursday to place orders for gas-powered Maverick trucks before Ford pauses to catch up with demand for the compact pickup truck.

  • Apple's updated Personal Safety User Guide addresses the AirTag stalking problem

    After a number of stories in recent weeks have highlighted how Apple's AirTags are being used for stalking purposes, the company has today updated its existing "Personal Safety User Guide" with new information on what consumers should do in the event they find an unknown AirTag in their presence or hear one make a sound. Apple confirmed to TechCrunch the guide was updated today with the AirTag-related information. The same manual had previously offered information designed to help people who were worried their personal safety was at risk or who were concerned about other ways they could be stalked or tracked via Apple devices.

  • The Hyundai Ioniq5 Is One of the Best Affordable Electric Cars Yet

    Hyundai's electric crossover challenger is swift and charming.

  • Volkswagen and Bosch team up on automated driving software

    BERLIN(Reuters) -Volkswagen's software subsidiary Cariad and autos supplier Bosch are teaming up to develop software for automated driving to use in Volkswagen's cars, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. Using data from Volkswagen's fleet, the partners will develop so-called Level 2 autonomous driving software - enabling hands-free driving in cities, rural areas and on the motorway - as well as a Level 3 system that takes over all driving functions on the motorway. They expect to implement Level 2 software in Volkswagen vehicles from 2023.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Zoom bulks up platform with investment in S.F.-based note-taking app

    It's the video giant's latest investment in third-party apps that enhance its popular platform.

  • The Station: How ADAS is failing drivers, Luminar's lidar and data deal, GM expands its hydrogen fuel cell plans

    IIHS, a nonprofit that is funded by auto insurance companies, will give systems good, acceptable, marginal or poor ratings. The first set of ratings is expected to be issued in 2022, IIHS said, though it did not give a specific date because ongoing supply chain issues have made it more difficult to obtain vehicles for testing. Not a single advanced driver assistance system offered in today's new vehicles would meet its pending safety criteria.

  • Lamborghini plans to release four new models in 2022

    Lamborghini will release two evolutions of the Huracan and two updated variants of the Urus in 2022. It's also planning an array of hybrid models.

  • Moneta Ventures joined by Google, Qualcomm in Sibros investment

    Sibros Technologies Inc. has raised a $70 million funding round led by New York-based Energy Impact Partners and including participation from Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, and a follow-up investment by Folsom-based Moneta Ventures LLC.