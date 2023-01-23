William C. Huff Announces Expanded Philanthropic Commitment to Friends of Foster Children Forever

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increased demand for its moving logistics and downsizing solutions, William C. Huff Companies, based in Naples FL, is announcing its further commitment to philanthropy in Collier County as one of the main sponsors for the up-coming annual "Boogie Bash" for Friends of Foster Children Forever, on March 3rd.

William C Huff Companies supports several community organizations in Collier County, one of which is Friends of Foster Children Forever. They provide children who are (or were) in foster care with educational and enrichment opportunities which enable them to reach their full potential. Jim Henderson, who was a foster child in his youth, says this commitment is his opportunity to give back not only money, but also his company's time and resources. "It was education that was my steppingstone for success in life" says Henderson. "Most people do not know that foster children move in and out of homes frequently, resulting in 50% of foster children dropping out of school. Friends of Foster Children's specially designed tutor programs have a 100% graduation rate, which helps to break the at-risk cycle that has been replicated for two to three generations!"

According to Ann Hughes, Executive Director of Friends of Foster Children Forever, nationally less than 4% of foster children graduate from college. And to get into any post graduate schools, two or four years, one must first pass high school. "Education is the key to breaking the cycle of hopelessness for foster children," says Hughes. "Our paid tutors have the highest commitment to excellence and long-term guidance for our foster children. Their success comes directly from the type of support we get from companies like William C Huff and, from passionate people like Jim Henderson."

To donate or learn more about Friends of Foster Children Forever and, their up-coming events, please visit: https://friendsoffosterchildren.net/

About William C. Huff Companies

William C. Huff Companies has moved and stored prized antiques, family heirlooms, fragile and delicate art for over a century. What started out in 1908 as a small local moving company in rural Dover, New Hampshire has evolved into a business with locations in Barrington, NH and Naples, FL which provides concierge logistics support for families of all sizes, high net worth and ultra-high net worth estate owners. William C. Huff Companies has a commitment to the environment by utilizing low emission vehicles, recycling, and reusing materials, using solar energy while providing exceptional service with its highly tenured and trained staff. www.williamchuff.com

About Friends of Foster Children Forever

Friends of Foster Children Forever's mission is to focus on foster children by providing educational and enrichment opportunities that allow each child to fulfill their potential. The 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Collier County, FL works to fulfill the unmet needs of every child who is or were in the Collier County foster care system. For more information about Friends of Foster Children of Forever or how to help, visit friendsoffosterchildren.net or call (239) 262–1808.

Press Contact:

Derek Showerman

239-263-8081

352417@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-c-huff-announces-expanded-philanthropic-commitment-to-friends-of-foster-children-forever-301727122.html

SOURCE William C. Huff