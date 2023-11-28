William Cornog Bought 133% More Shares In BrightView Holdings

Potential BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, William Cornog, recently bought US$220k worth of stock, paying US$7.34 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 133%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BrightView Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by William Cornog is the biggest insider purchase of BrightView Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$7.49. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Cornog.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.6% of BrightView Holdings shares, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The BrightView Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in BrightView Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).

