William L. Doss III, MD, MBA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William L. Doss III, MD, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his professional excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his achievements as a Physiatrist, Educator, and Author.

Board-certified in Physiatry and Electro-diagnostic Medicine, Dr. Doss is affiliated with the Durham Veterans Administration Medical Center, which serves veterans living in the 27-county area of central and eastern North Carolina. In his work, Dr. Doss provides physical medicine and rehabilitation services to patients impacted by physical impairments or disabilities.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Doss serves as an Associate Professor within the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at the Eastern Carolina University Brody School of Medicine. The doctor has also authored the book entitled "Beyond Residency," which explores the business of being a medical doctor and offers practical advice on the economics of the career.

To achieve his dream of a medical career, Dr. Doss obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and earned his Medical Degree from the Howard University College of Medicine. The doctor additionally studied at Auburn University, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.

He completed his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at the Baylor College of Medicine. Following his training, he became certified in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and electro-diagnostic medicine through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Among his interests outside work, Dr. Doss enjoys football and basketball. He is also active in charitable organizations to benefit U.S. military veterans.

Among his noteworthy achievements, Dr. Doss was the recipient of the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2016.

In accepting this honor, Dr. Doss wishes to acknowledge and thank his father, Dr. William Doss, Jr., and dedicate the recognition to his three children, Danielle, Xavier, and William.

Story continues

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-l-doss-iii-md-mba-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301608704.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who