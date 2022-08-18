U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

William & Mary Expands Partnership with Everspring to Launch Online Master of Accounting

·3 min read

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business has expanded its partnership with Everspring to include a new Online Master of Accounting degree.

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announces an expansion of its partnership with William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business. In this expanded partnership, Everspring will support the build, launch and operation of a new Online Master of Accounting program (MAcc).

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

The new online MAcc degree is the 12th program Everspring has supported for William & Mary, including the online MBA, which is ranked #2 for academic experience and #11 overall in the Poets&Quants top online MBA programs. The online MAcc, launching in spring 2023, will be open to accounting professionals seeking to advance in their career or meet the requirements of the CPA exam, as well as to career changers without an existing accounting background. With the same faculty and high-quality academic approach as the school's residential, full-time MAcc, the program will provide a solid foundation in accounting and the professional and technical skills needed to excel in careers that include public accountant, corporate accountant, auditor, fraud examiner, financial analyst and related positions.

"Our new Online Master of Accounting degree will provide students an online pathway to advance in the accounting profession with a program that embodies the academic distinction and intellectual rigor of all William & Mary programs. Students will gain the analytic and interpretive expertise to become business leaders in accounting," said Pam Suzadail, associate dean and executive director of the Center for Online Learning at the Mason School of Business.

Since 2014, Everspring has partnered with the Mason School of Business to support the development and growth of a strong portfolio of high-caliber online graduate business programs. This portfolio includes an online MBA, MS in Business Analytics, MS in Marketing, MS in Finance and several certificate offerings. The programs boast a 95% student satisfaction rating.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with William & Mary to include their new online Master of Accounting," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "The Mason School of Business is a leader in online graduate business education, with engaging programs that both provide significant value to students and create a new standard of excellence in online higher education."

About the Raymond A. Mason School of Business

William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business is rebuilding the global economy by training the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time, evening, executive and online MBA degree programs, as well as one-year masters programs in accounting, business analytics, finance and marketing. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. For more information, visit mason.wm.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william--mary-expands-partnership-with-everspring-to-launch-online-master-of-accounting-301608771.html

SOURCE Everspring

