William P. Hobby Airport Becomes First Airport in North America to Earn a 5-Star International Rating

·3 min read

George Bush Intercontinental Airport maintained a 4-Star Rating while improving its yearly score

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Houston now boasts the only 5-Star rated airport throughout the state of Texas and North America after William P. Hobby Airport achieved a 5-Star Airport status in the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating for 2022.

William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Tx is the first North American airport to achieve a 5-Star rating.
The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a global benchmark of quality evaluation for the aviation industry. Airports are rated between a 1-Star and 5-Star level following a detailed audit analysis of facilities and staff service to customers across all front-line areas of the airport environment.

"This is a well-deserved and unique distinction for the City of Houston and our airport system," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Hobby Airport stands among the best in the world and this rating proves that being committed to first-class service is a tremendous benefit for Houston and the entire region."

Hobby Airport excelled in all 29 rating categories, achieving the highly coveted 5-Star Rating. The international rating organization also highlighted the airport's "wide range of substantial guest experience upgrades to the terminal interiors, passenger facilities, and customer service initiatives." Recent improvements include a new children's play area, state-of-the-art restroom facilities, modern signage and information systems, a prayer room and a new stage for live music performances, to highlight just a few. Hobby Airport becomes one of just sixteen 5-Star Airports across the world.

"The entire Houston Airports team has worked tirelessly toward reaching this accomplishment at Hobby Airport," Director of Aviation Mario Diaz said. "Providing the highest quality of customer service, exceptional amenities and cutting-edge facilities has earned us five stars at Hobby Airport and an improved 4-Star rating at Bush Airport, and now we owe it to our passengers to continue delivering excellence at every step of the airport experience."

George Bush Intercontinental Airport maintained its 4-Star rating for a fifth consecutive year and consistently improved its score across the rating categories. Construction continues to advance the international terminal redevelopment program, which will support the efforts to achieve the ultimate goal for Houston to serve as home to not just one, but two 5-Star rated airports.

"From your house to ours, we promise to deliver a five-star airport experience for our guests that showcases world-class service, modern facilities and uniquely "Houston friendly" hospitality – first time, every time." Diaz stated. "That is the Houston Airports guest experience brand promise, a promise our team members strive to keep every single day at Bush and Hobby airports."

ABOUT HOUSTON AIRPORTS

Houston Airports is the City of Houston's Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH, William P. Hobby Airport, HOU, and Ellington Airport/Houston Spaceport, EFD, Houston Airports served an estimated 44 million passengers in 2021 and nearly 60 million in 2019. Houston Airports forms one of North America's largest public airport systems and positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Houston is proud to be the only city in North America with a 5-Star rated airport, HOU, and a 4-Star rated airport, IAH. www.fly2houston.com. Send press inquiries to augusto.bernal@houstontx.gov.

ABOUT SKYTRAX

Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation, was established in 1989, and is based in London, United Kingdom. The World Airport Rating programme is a leading international Rating system operating since 1999, which classifies airports across the globe by the quality of product and staff service.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-p-hobby-airport-becomes-first-airport-in-north-america-to-earn-a-5-star-international-rating-301456029.html

SOURCE Houston Airports

