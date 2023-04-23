William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.03 per share on the 11th of May. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

William Penn Bancorporation's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

William Penn Bancorporation has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but William Penn Bancorporation's payout ratio of 48% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

William Penn Bancorporation Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0614 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. William Penn Bancorporation has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like William Penn Bancorporation's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on William Penn Bancorporation management tenure, salary, and performance. Is William Penn Bancorporation not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

