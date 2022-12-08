William R. Wise, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William R. Wise, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Health Care Professional for his exemplary medical contributions and his professional excellence at Las Vegas Urology.

Dr. Wise first attended Creighton University School of Medicine in Nebraska. He then completed an internship, surgical residency, and urology residency at the University of Utah Affiliated Hospitals in Salt Lake City. He is board-certified in Urology by the American Board of Urology (ABU), which certifies qualified Urologists who have completed their training and meet high standards and proper education criteria.

Dr. Wise is experienced in treating common and complex urologic issues for people of all genders. He spends time with each patient to learn about their symptoms and diagnose issues. He often sees patients who have prostate cancer, kidney stones, yeast infections, erectile dysfunction, and pelvic health issues. He additionally treats patients who are seeking vasectomies. Minimally invasive options are offered at Las Vegas Urology to provide same-day procedures and minimize pain and discomfort. Las Vegas Urology is currently offering video e-visits and telehealth options throughout its eight locations in Nevada.

Dr. Wise is dedicated to his patients and is proud to treat them with some of the finest, state-of-the-art equipment available. Dr. Wise currently sees patients at the offices in Henderson (Pebble) at 8915 S. Pecos Suite 19A, and Las Vegas (Cathedral Rock) at 7200 Cathedral Rock Dr., Suite 210.

According to Dr. WISE, Las Vegas Urology has a team of 14 urologists, one pediatric urologist, and one radiation oncologist to provide collaborative patient care for persons of all ages. Patients are often referred to urologists by their general practitioner if they have pain or unpleasant symptoms within their bladder, prostate, kidneys, ureters, urethra, or adrenal glands. The patients can see their doctors and schedule surgeries at the same location, creating a smooth path to recovery. Las Vegas Urology offers an extensive range of treatment options for patients that other urology clinics in the area may not provide, including Boston Scientific Penile Implants, Coloplast Penile Implants, UroLift System, Rezum BPH treatment, treatment for incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse treatment, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment, and more.

Dr. Wise is a member of the American Medical Association, Clark County Medical Society, Las Vegas Urologic Society, and American Urological Association Western Section. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Diplomat of the American Board of Urology. He is currently serving as Chief of Urology Division at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Wise was recognized by Pro News Report in 2021 and was the past President of the Las Vegas Urologic Society. In his spare time, Dr. Wise enjoys spending time with his family, including his four grandchildren. He loves to watch movies, travel, and attend church.

For more information or to make an appointment at Las Vegas Urology, visit www.lasvegasurology.com.

