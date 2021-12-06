William Shatner's space voyage is becoming an Amazon documentary

Earlier this year William Shatner became the oldest person to ever fly to space, and his trip is now set to become an Amazon Prime documentary called Shatner in Space. The Star Trek actor revealed the news himself during a virtual panel for the pop culture conference CCXP Worlds, Deadline reported.

"The Shat" was one of four crew members on Blue Origin's second manned NS-18 mission that flew to an altitude of 66 miles aboard New Shepherd, crossing the so called Kármán line into space (though not orbiting the Earth). At 90 years old, he edged out 82-year-old Wally Funk, who set the previous age record for space flight just months earlier.

The documentary will give a look at what happened before, during and after the trip. The flight also included Blue Origin VP Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Dr. Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, Medidata co-creator. This is the second of three crewed missions Blue Origin has planned for 2021, with the third (NS-19) set for December 9th. That flight will include Alan Shepard’s daughter Laura Shepard Churchley and GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan, along with four paying customers.

"My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined," Shatner told Deadline in a statement. "This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth." The documentary is set to air on Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand on December 15th, and in other territories in 2022.

