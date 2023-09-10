William Shepro Bought 6.5% More Shares In Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Potential Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board & CEO, William Shepro, recently bought US$150k worth of stock, paying US$3.60 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.5%.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider James Hoak bought US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.97 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Altisource Portfolio Solutions insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Altisource Portfolio Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altisource Portfolio Solutions Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

