William Tice Spends UK£3.0m On Pollen Street Group Stock

Those following along with Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by William Tice, Head of Business Development of the company, who spent a stonking UK£3.0m on stock at an average price of UK£6.19. While that only increased their holding size by -392%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Pollen Street Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by William Tice was the biggest purchase of Pollen Street Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£6.50. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Pollen Street Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 854.30k shares worth UK£5.0m. But insiders sold 614.30k shares worth UK£3.5m. In total, Pollen Street Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Pollen Street Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Pollen Street Group insiders own about UK£142m worth of shares (which is 34% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Pollen Street Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Pollen Street Group. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Pollen Street Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

