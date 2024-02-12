William Wang VIZIO Holding Corp.'s (NYSE:VZIO) CEO is the most bullish insider, and their stock value gained 8.6%last week

Key Insights

Significant insider control over VIZIO Holding implies vested interests in company growth

51% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

24% of VIZIO Holding is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit US$1.5b market cap following a 8.6% gain in the stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VIZIO Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VIZIO Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in VIZIO Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at VIZIO Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in VIZIO Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO William Wang with 39% of shares outstanding. With 7.3% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. and AmTRAN Technology Co.,Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of VIZIO Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in VIZIO Holding Corp.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$636m stake in this US$1.5b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in VIZIO Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 19% of the VIZIO Holding shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand VIZIO Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for VIZIO Holding you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

