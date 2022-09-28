U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0888
    +0.0157 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0940
    -0.6970 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,645.96
    +622.94 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

William A. Wulfsohn Joining Modine Manufacturing Company Board of Directors

·2 min read

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that William A. Wulfsohn will join the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Wulfsohn served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ashland Global Holdings, a public specialty chemicals company, from 2015 to 2019. Currently Mr. Wulfsohn serves as a Director at specialty chemicals company, PolyOne/Avient Corp. He also served as the founding Chairman of Valvoline for the first year after its successful spinoff from Ashland Global Holdings in 2016. His prior employment includes strategic, M&A and international experience in senior roles including President and Chief

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)
Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

Executive Officer at Carpenter Technology Corporation, Senior Vice President, Coatings at PPG Industries and Vice President and General Manager – Nylon System at Honeywell International Inc.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bill to the Modine Board," said Marsha Williams, Chairperson, Modine Board of Directors. "He brings unique skills which will benefit both the Board and the management team at a time when Modine is refocusing its businesses toward faster growing and more profitable product lines.   Bill's senior leadership skills and extensive board experience will bring invaluable expertise to Modine in furthering the Company's transformation."

Mr. Wulfsohn holds an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree, magna cum laude, in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan. Mr. Wulfsohn will stand for election at Modine's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.

About Modine
At Modine, we are engineering a cleaner, healthier world.  Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources.  More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them.  Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentallyfriendly refrigerants.  Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investor & Media Contact
Kathleen Powers (262) 636-1687
kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-a-wulfsohn-joining-modine-manufacturing-company-board-of-directors-301636118.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Starbucks, Tesla, Vail Resorts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks are making moves in after-hours trading, including Starbucks and Tesla.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. Several of the world’s biggest economies face increasing recession risks as a result of the skyrocketing inflation and the […]